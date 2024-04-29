Onamaalu: Initiaitve to promote Telugu culinary heritage

Onamaalu aims to delve deep into the rich tapestry of Telugu culinary traditions, advocating for their preservation and promotion on both local and global stages. In an era where culinary tourism is gaining momentum worldwide, it is imperative that we showcase the unique flavors and stories of our own cuisine. Onamaalu endeavors to research, document, and promote Telugu cuisine and culinary traditions across AP and Telangana. Through academic and culinary research engaging with experts, homemakers, food historians, chefs, and scholars, Onamaalu seeks to unearth hidden culinary treasures and revive traditional recipes.The initiative plans to host culinary theatres, training sessions, and workshops across various micro-cuisines of Telugu, providing a platform for culinary enthusiasts to explore and learn. Additionally, Onamaalu aims to curate a unique culinary museum, showcasing the evolution and diversity of Telugu cuisine over the centuries.The inaugural function also featured a flute recital by Nagraj Talluri, followed by a culinary theatre performance by Jyothi Valabhoju. Live stations served traditional delicacies like Dibba Rotte with Cheruku Panakam, Saggubiyyam Punugula, Sarvapindi, Bakshalu, and Jonna Rotte, prepared by the cooks of Karimnagar. Local fruits such as regipallu, Cheemachintakayalu, and totapuri mangoes added a colorful and flavorful touch, further enhancing the culinary experience.