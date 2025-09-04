Onam Glam: Your Ultimate Guide to Looking Radiant This Festive Season

Onam is more than a festival; it’s a celebration of culture, tradition, and timeless elegance. From vibrant pookalams to aromatic sadhyas, it’s a time for families to come together in style. Whether you're enjoying an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, looking and feeling your best is essential. Onam is also about self-expression, glowing skin, fragrant florals, classic kasavu sarees, and luxurious fragrances that leave a lasting impression. It’s the perfect time to embrace beauty rituals, indulge in self-care, and add a touch of sophistication. With so much hustle and bustle through the day, staying fresh and smelling great from morning to feast time can be a real challenge, which makes a few smart fragrance habits essential. Here’s your guide to getting festive-ready for Onam with elegance, confidence, and a little luxury.

Choose Your Festive Outfit Wisely

Comfort meets tradition when you wear breathable, elegant fabrics like cotton or Kerala kasavu. Go for soft pastel hues or timeless white and gold combinations, then pair with statement jewellery and fresh flowers in your hair for an authentic Onam look.Coordinate your fragrance to the occasion and setting; select lighter, sparkling notes for daytime temple visits and intimate pooja moments, and lean into fuller floral or amber accents for post-sunset family dinners.

Keep Makeup Minimal Yet Radiant

Go for a natural glow that complements your traditional look. Think dewy skin, lightly flushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a pop of color on the lips. Let your fragrance do most of the talking while your look stays effortlessly chic.

Top it up with a nice smell.

Add a touch of elegance to your Onam celebrations with ITC Engage Verona a premium, long-lasting Eau De Parfum that captures the spirit of the season, perfect for daytime gatherings. Bursting with zesty notes of bergamot, lemon, and tangerine, it keeps you feeling energized and fresh from pookalam making in the morning to the evening’s grand feast and as evening sets in, switch to a richer profile such as ITC Engage L’amante Fleur for a warm, elegant finish. For men attending larger family meetups or the grand Onam feast, ITC Engage Amber Hues is the perfect option which offers a refined amber-woody trail that feels polished yet comfortable in a crowd. Make your festive gifting truly memorable with a perfect fragrance that blends luxury, elegance, and everyday indulgence. Whether for yourself or a loved one, it’s a thoughtful pick for Onam and any special occasion

As Prajakta Kanegaonkar, Fragrance Expert at ITC Engage, says:

“There’s something incredibly personal about smelling good it’s an invisible signature. Festivals like Onam are a feast for the senses — and nothing completes the celebration like a fragrance that lasts all day. In the midst of the hustle, a good scent becomes your invisible signature.Hence For women I would recommend, ITC Engage Verona which brings fresh, zesty notes of bergamot, lemon, and tangerine for all-day energy, while for men, ITC Engage Amber Hues offers rich woody sophistication perfect for festive gatherings.

These fragrances will makes you feel confident, fresh, and ready for any celebration. This Onam, gift the joy of feeling good, smelling amazing, and creating memories that linger long after the festivities.”

Make your scent last in the festive rush

Start your day with a refreshing bath using a premium shower gel with floral or spicy notes that leave a subtle, lingering scent. To stay fragrant despite the day’s pace, apply an EDP to pulse points like wrists and neck and reapply every 3 to 4 hours as needed. Moisturize skin before spraying so the fragrance anchors better, or dab a little petroleum jelly on pulse points before spritzing. You can also blend a small amount of perfume into petroleum jelly and use that lightly through the day for longer lasting scent. These quick habits help your fragrance carry from morning rituals to the evening