Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC Appoints Chef Shiiv Parvesh as Executive Chef

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre welcomes Chef Shiiv Parvesh as its new Executive Chef. With over 19 years of experience, Chef Shiiv Parvesh brings a wealth of culinary expertise to the role.

Having trained at the Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development (OCLD), Chef Shiiv Parvesh's culinary journey began with a passion instilled by his mother's kitchen. He has worked with renowned hospitality brands like Oberoi, Hyatt, and Marriott Group of Hotels, gaining recognition for his skills.

In his new position, Chef Shiiv Parvesh will oversee the culinary operations of Novotel Hyderabad & HICC, focusing on innovation and excellence across various dining experiences. He aims to foster teamwork and collaboration among kitchen staff.

Chef Shiiv Parvesh's achievements include winning the Best Regional Cuisine Award 2018 by the International Federation of Chefs Association (IFCA). He is dedicated to continual improvement and exploring new culinary horizons.

Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, believes Chef Shiiv Parvesh will enhance the dining experience for guests, offering personalized service and memorable moments.

Chef Shiiv Parvesh is excited to join Novotel Hyderabad & HICC, promising to deliver innovative dining experiences and create lasting memories for guests with each dish.