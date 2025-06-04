Novotel Hyderabad Airport Unveils Taste of Morocco Food Festival

Novotel Hyderabad Airport is bringing the rich culinary traditions of North Africa to the city with its exclusive “Taste of Morocco” food festival. Running every Saturday night from June 7 to 28, the festival promises an immersive experience filled with exotic flavours, aromas, and cultural charm.





As part of the hotel’s global cuisine initiative, the festival will feature iconic Moroccan dishes such as Shoraba ma sherwja (a traditional soup), Dijaj Mashwi (char-grilled chicken), and fragrant couscous alongside staples like Hummus, Muhammara, and Labaneh served with freshly baked pita. Live counters will serve up chicken and paneer shawarmas, crispy falafels, and an array of decadent desserts including Baklava, Basbousa, and Mahalabia.

“Moroccan cuisine is a mosaic of Mediterranean freshness, Berber soul, and Arabic depth,” said Chef Amanna Raju, Head Chef at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. “Each dish is crafted with care, using traditional techniques and authentic spices to offer guests a true taste of Morocco.” Sukhbir Singh, General Manager of the hotel, emphasized the experiential aspect of the event: “We aim to go beyond food and deliver cultural richness through cuisine. ‘Taste of Morocco’ brings not just flavour, but ambience and hospitality to create an unforgettable evening for our guests.” With its carefully curated menu and warm Moroccan-inspired setting, the festival promises a vibrant and soulful dining experience just minutes from Hyderabad.



