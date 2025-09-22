Novotel Hyderabad Airport Unveils 25-Foot-Long Cake at Festive Celebration

Novotel Hyderabad Airport kickstarted the festive season on Sunday with its annual Cake Mixing and Grape Stomping celebration, highlighted by the unveiling of a 25-foot-long cake displayed inside the Food Exchange.





Guests, along with the hotel’s culinary team, participated in the traditional cake mixing, blending dry fruits, nuts and spices for the Christmas cake base, while grape stomping added a playful old-world touch.

A specially curated Sunday Brunch elevated the afternoon, offering a spread that ranged from Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani and Awadhi Paneer Korma to global dishes like Chicken Tori Katsu and Root Vegetable Gratin, along with live grills and salads. General Manager Sukhbir Singh said the event has become a tradition of joy and community. “The 25-foot-long cake was our way of making the celebration even more special,” he noted. Pastry Chef Divya Goppanagari highlighted the festive significance of the fruit-and-spice mix, while Head Chef Amanna Raju said the brunch was curated to complement the celebrations with both local and global flavors. The day, filled with live music and festive cheer, set the tone for the hotel’s upcoming holiday festivities.



