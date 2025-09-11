Novotel Hyderabad to Host Cake Mixing, Grape Stomping Brunch on Sept 21

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport will usher in the festive spirit with Hyderabad’s first Cake Mixing and Grape Stomping Brunch of 2025 on September 21, starting at 12:30 PM.

The event blends the centuries-old culinary tradition of cake mixing—where dried fruits and nuts are soaked in spirits and spices weeks ahead of Christmas—with the celebratory grape stomping ritual, symbolic of harvest festivities. This year, organisers have also planned a special surprise to add to the excitement.

“Cake mixing is more than a culinary ritual; it’s a celebration of community, togetherness, and anticipation for the festive season. Kickstarting this event in Hyderabad allows us to bring a cherished tradition to the city while combining it with the vibrancy of grape stomping,” said Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

Head Chef Amanna Raju added, “Each ingredient in cake mixing carries its own flavour and importance. By pairing this tradition with grape stomping and brunch, we’re creating a celebration that reflects both culinary heritage and cultural joy.”

Pastry Chef Divya Gopannagari noted that the ritual is also about “storytelling through flavours” and preserving culinary heritage while engaging guests in the process. Set against the hotel’s scenic backdrop, the event will feature live music, grape stomping, and an elaborate brunch, offering guests a festive experience that marks an early start to Hyderabad’s holiday calendar.