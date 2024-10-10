A Culinary Journey for Health and Longevity

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport proudly announces the Blue Zone Dinner series every Saturday during October and November. This exclusive dining experience draws inspiration from the diets of the world's healthiest and longest-living communities, known as Blue Zones, where people enjoy exceptionally long and healthy lives.



These Blue Zone communities follow distinct diets rich in plant-based ingredients, whole foods, and healthy fats, which have been crafted into an inspiring menu for Novotel’s Blue Zone Dinner series. The specially curated nutritious yet delectable menu for the Blue Zone Dinner series brings together ingredients and dishes inspired by these regions, combining flavorful and wholesome choices.

The brains behind the Blue Zone cuisine, Chef Amanna Raju, has thoughtfully crafted each meal that combines the best of health and savor. "With the Blue Zone Menu, we are blending international traditions of cuisine with the principles of healthy eating to ensure that each dish on the menu is both nutrient-rich and full of flavor."

Foodies will be treated to an array of dishes that blend tradition with nutrition, starting with soups like Asa Soup and Beetroot and Chicken Consommé. The live starters include options such as spiced potato and pineapple skewers, mustard-marinated river salmon, herb-scented calamari, and grilled prawns with a variety of flavorful marinades. For salad lovers, the menu offers a diverse range of vibrant options including berry and coconut shooters with fresh mint, avocado mash with blackberry and chili, and red wine poached pears with mango jelly. Non-vegetarian options include char-grilled chicken breast with berry and corn salsa, succulent prawn tapas, and chicken pistachio and olive roulade, among others.

The main course features an exciting mix of Western and Chinese-inspired dishes. Diners can enjoy options such as spinach and mushroom confit finger millet tortellini with smoked tomato coulis, vegetable chimichangas with Spanish rice, Sopa de albondigas, Gallo pinto, and pan-roasted red snapper with spinach and beurre blanc sauce, among others.

Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, "Our Blue Zone Dinner series is a celebration of both wellness and exquisite cuisine. We are proud to offer our guests a dining experience that not only excites the palate but also promotes a healthy lifestyle."

With a menu designed to nurture both the body and the palate, this dining experience is a must-visit for anyone looking to enjoy a taste of healthy yet flavourful living. The culinary experience also offers a leisurely ambiance with live cooking stations and the finest hospitality that Novotel Hyderabad is best known for.