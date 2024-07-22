Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hosts Lebanese Indulgence

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA), situated in GMR Aerocity, Hyderabad, is hosting the Lebanese Indulgence, with the celebrated Chef Jameela Ghani until July 28th, 2024, at the Food Exchange. The event celebrates the rich tapestry of Lebanese cuisine, offering guests a journey through its flavours and culture. Chef Jameela who is renowned for her expertise in Syrian, Lebanese, and Middle Eastern cuisine brings her culinary mastery to this event.



The menu features a diverse array of dishes, from mezze platters and grilled meats to traditional stews and flavourful vegetarian options. Guests can enjoy classic Lebanese offerings like shish taouk and shish kebab, each bite will transport you to the vibrant streets of Beirut. This culinary extravaganza highlights Hummus, Shorbat Adas, Kusa Ma Jibin, and Rubiyan Ma Fle Fle among other dishes as well as Knafae, Mahalabia, and Baklava- the delectable dessert platter. The ambiance at the Lebanese Food Indulgence is vibrant and meticulously crafted to reflect the essence of Lebanese culture, complemented by live music that creates a perfect backdrop for an exceptional dining experience. Guests can immerse themselves in this rich cultural setting, ensuring that each visit is a memorable culinary journey through the flavours and traditions of Lebanon.







“We are thrilled to bring the rich and diverse flavours of Lebanese cuisine to our guests here in Hyderabad. With Chef Jameela's skillful expertise, we ensure a dining experience that will establish our hotel as a unique culinary hotspot in the city,” said Mr Sukhbir Singh, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport.