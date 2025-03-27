Novotel Hyderabad Airport Brings the Taste of Okinawa to Life

Novotel Hyderabad Airport is offering food enthusiasts a rare culinary journey to the Japanese island of Okinawa through its exclusive Okinawa Nights, held every Saturday from April 5 to April 26. This special event showcases the island's unique cuisine, blending Japanese, Chinese, and Southeast Asian influences.





Guests can savor authentic Okinawan delicacies crafted by the hotel’s culinary team, including Asa Soup, Yakitori, Karaage Chicken, Rafute, and Matcha Swiss Roll. The dining experience is enhanced by a live sushi counter and the preparation of Okonomiyaki, a popular Japanese savory pancake.

Highlighting the initiative, Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “We are delighted to bring the unique flavors of Okinawa to Hyderabad. This initiative reflects our commitment to offering guests immersive dining experiences that celebrate global culinary traditions.”

Chef Amanna Raju, Head Chef at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, emphasized the cultural essence of the menu. “Okinawa cuisine is known for its simplicity, nutrition, and umami-rich flavors. We have carefully curated a menu that captures the spirit of this Japanese island, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our guests,” he said. Okinawa Nights promises a rich cultural and culinary exploration, offering a unique weekend indulgence for those seeking global flavors in Hyderabad.



