Mutton Vermicelli Biryani 

Concept



This recipe combines rich, aromatic mutton with delicate Tata Sampann spices and vermicelli instead of rice for a unique twist on traditional biryani. The addition of cashews and raisins adds festive flavor and texture, making it an ideal centerpiece for Eid celebrations—symbolizing abundance and joy.

Ingredients



For the Mutton:



500g mutton (bone-in, cut into pieces)

1 cup yogurt

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp Tata Sampann red chili powder

1/2 tsp Tata Sampann turmeric powder

1 tsp Tata Sampann garam masala

Salt to taste

For the Vermicelli Biryani:

2 cups Tata Sampann vermicelli

3 tbsp Tata Sampann cashews

2 tbsp Tata Sampann raisins

2 large onions (thinly sliced)

2 tomatoes (chopped)

4 green chilies (slit)

1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves (chopped)

1/2 tsp saffron strands (soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk)

4 cups water

4 tbsp ghee/oil

Whole Spices:

2 bay leaves

4 cloves

2 cardamom pods

1-inch cinnamon stick

Instructions



Step 1: Marinate the Mutton

Mix mutton pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, chili powder, turmeric, garam masala, and salt.

Cover and marinate for at least 1 hour (overnight for best results).

Step 2: Cook the Mutton

Heat oil/ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add whole spices and sauté until aromatic.

Add sliced onions and fry until golden brown.

Add marinated mutton and cook on high heat for 5 minutes.

Add chopped tomatoes, cover, and cook until mutton is tender (about 30–40 mins; add water if needed).

Step 3: Prepare Vermicelli

Heat ghee in a separate pan, roast Tata Sampann vermicelli until golden.

Add water and cook until just done; drain excess water.

Step 4: Assemble the Biryani

In a large pan or biryani pot, layer half of the cooked vermicelli.

Spread half of the cooked mutton mixture.

Sprinkle some mint, coriander, roasted cashews, and raisins.

Repeat layers with remaining vermicelli and mutton.

Drizzle saffron milk over the top layer.

Step 5: Dum Cooking

Cover the pot tightly (seal edges with dough if desired).

Cook on low heat for 15–20 minutes to allow flavors to meld.

Step 6: Serve

Gently fluff up the biryani before serving.

Garnish with extra roasted cashews, raisins, mint, and coriander.

Serve hot with Raita

Prepared By- Chef Deepak.

