Music Icon Badshah Launches 'Badboy Pizza'; A Special Pushpa Pizza Features On Menu

Ahead of an outstanding debut at Paris Fashion Week, Critically acclaimed rapper, singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Badshah is set to make a landmark entry into India’s rapidly expanding quick service restaurant (QSR) industry with the launch of his brand-new venture — ‘Badboy Pizza’, a mass-premium pizza QSR chain. The brand is being launched in strategic collaboration with Ghost Kitchens India, one of India’s largest cloud kitchen-led F&B companies, helmed by serial entrepreneur Karan Tanna.

Ahead of the launch, a viral marketing campaign featuring Badshah in a heated dispute and being slapped by a pizza flooded the internet with an objective to leverage the brand's tagline, ‘pizza that slaps’. This strategic move garnered over 8 million views across social media platforms, generating significant pre-launch momentum for his new venture.



Currently operating from a flagship boutique outlet in Andheri, Mumbai, the brand is targeting to scale to 50 outlets across India’s top five metros over the course of the next three years, with the objective of achieving an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹150 crores. Designed as a hybrid format comprising dine-in outlets and cloud kitchens, the brand aspires to deliver a consistently elevated, premium pizza experience rooted in cultural relevance, authenticity and accessibility — qualities closely aligned with Badshah’s personal identity: desi, chic and unapologetically authentic.



In a fast-changing consumer environment where Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences are increasingly gravitating towards culturally resonant, purpose-driven brands over legacy global chains, Badboy Pizza is built with a vision to tap into this shift — offering an aspirational and relatable brand that mirrors the evolving identity and aspirations of young India. With an elaborate 50-item cosmopolitan menu, Badboy Pizza offers a sophisticated and innovative culinary experience at an average per-person cost of ₹400, aligning with national popular pizza chains and making it accessible to a broad and discerning audience.



Badshah (Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) brings to this venture his deep entrepreneurial pedigree. His diversified portfolio includes fashion label (Badfit), nightlife venue (Dragonfly), fine dining restaurants (Sago, Sidera, Sivelle) media ventures (Pentertainment 0075, Aaho TV, Apra Films, After Hours), along with strategic investments in high-growth platforms such as Droom, Ultimate Kho Kho and Crickpe.



Badshah shares, "Badboy Pizza is an extension of my personality — rooted, bold and real and this launch is special since I’ve always dreamt of having my own pizza chain! Drawing upon diverse culinary experiences from my travels over the years, my vision was to forge a brand that embodies international quality while resonating deeply with homegrown appeal. Partnering with Karan Tanna and Ghost Kitchens ensures we’re building not just a brand, but a truly world class and accessible culinary experience.”



Ghost Kitchens India is a category leader in cloud-first food businesses, currently operating 12 delivery-first brands including Starboy Pizza, New York Waffles, and Speak Burgers by Chef Vicky Ratnani. Known for its tech-enabled, highly efficient operating model, the company processes over 1.2 lakh orders per month, and has recorded 60% YoY growth. In 2024, it secured $5 million in Series A funding from GVFL and NB Ventures, accelerating its strategic roadmap through acquisitions and national expansion.













Karan Tanna, CEO, Ghost Kitchens India states, “Badboy Pizza is poised to be the most exciting QSR launch of the decade. The brand reimagines what scalable QSRs of the future will look like. Badshah’s ability to shape trends and influence youth culture gives this brand an unmatched edge. Together, we’re building the future of QSR experiences in India.”

Central to the Badboy Pizza ethos is an unwavering commitment to quality, positioning each creation as the true hero. The brand distinguishes itself through two core differentiators: its exceptional crust and its bold, flavour-first philosophy. All pizzas are meticulously crafted using premium Italian flour and undergo a 48-hour cold fermentation process, yielding a crust that boasts a perfect symphony of crispiness on the exterior and a light, airy interior—a textural hallmark rarely encountered in conventional QSR offerings.



The menu at Badboy Pizza embodies an imaginative and daring approach to flavor blending, seamlessly integrating authentic Indian tastes with internationally inspired culinary traditions from Italy, America, Argentina and the Middle East. The global pizza flavors include Smoky BBQ (American), Meh-Hee-Koh (Mexican), Dynamite Schezwan (Indo-Chinese), Korean Spice (Korean), Chicken Shawarma (Middle Eastern), Hollywood Salmon (American - Bay Area), Truffle Cacio-E-Pepe (Italian), Chimmichuri Messidona (Argentinian) and Burmese Khow Suey (Burmese). Indian-inspired flavors celebrate regional diversity with Tandoori Tikka and Aloo Dumdaaar (North India) and Chicken Keemalal (West India).



For vegetarian patrons, the brand offers a wide range of delicious options including Smoky BBQ, Meh-Hee-Koh, Dynamite Schezwan, Korean Spice, Tandoori Tikka, Cheesy 6, Onion Soubisé, Burrata Hot Honey, Smoked Maple Burrata, Truffle Cacio-E-Pepe, Spiced Charred Pineapple and Snow Cap Caesar Salad. A cinematic standout on the menu is Pushpa Pizza, an iconic movie-inspired masterpiece combining stunning visuals with a bold, spicy flavor profile.



Beyond the pizzas, the brand offers an extensive range of accompaniments, including the crusty garlic bread selections such as Cheese Garlic Bread paired with Butter Chicken and Cheese Butter Masala as well as loaded fries, onion rings. Unique spaghetti offerings baked in a garlic bread bowl: Creamy White, Pesto and Arrabiata also form an integral part of the menu. To further elevate the feasting experience, the brand provides a selection of delicious dips: Chipotle, Hot Honey, Pesto, Pineapple Bhut, Ranch, Korean Spice and Truffle Hot Sauce.



The dessert bar is a realm of sweet surprises, featuring never-seen-before indulgences such as Fried Oreo with Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Dip, Amsterdam Apple Pie, Black Forest 2025, Sesame Cheesecake, Five Star Cookie, Choco Orange Brookie, Mocha Brookie, and a range of inventive softies and softie sundaes like Panipuri, Guava Softies Sundae and Banaras Paan Softies Sundae, ensuring a truly memorable conclusion to the dining experience.



