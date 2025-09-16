Michelin-Starred Chef Andrea Selvaggini to Make India Debut at The Leela Hyderabad

The Leela Hyderabad, in collaboration with CONOSH, announced an exclusive Chef Pop-Up featuring Norway-based Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Selvaggini on September 19 and 20, 2025. This marks Chef Selvaggini’s first-ever visit to India, offering guests a unique culinary showcase that blends his European sensibilities with Indian hospitality.

Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Selvaggini

Chef Selvaggini, hailing from Tarquinia near Rome, leads Restaurant Savage in Oslo, which earned a Michelin Star within seven months of opening, making him the first Italian chef in Norway to achieve this feat. Over his career, he has worked across Italy, Spain, and Mexico, gaining global recognition for his innovative approach to fine dining.

At the two-day pop-up, Chef Selvaggini will present signature dishes including Nettle Pasta with spring cassoulet and fermented white asparagus, Zucchini Flower with saffron and elderflower emulsion, and Smoked Duck Royale with fermented koji and burnt roses. Each dish reflects his philosophy of precision, seasonality, and storytelling on the plate. Speaking about his India debut, Chef Selvaggini said, “Bringing my cuisine to India for the first time is incredibly special. At Raen-The Chef’s Studio, I hope to create moments that go beyond taste and experiences that reflect my journey, my philosophy, and the joy of storytelling through food. Hyderabad’s energy and curiosity make it the perfect place to share this chapter.” Neha Malik and Vaibhav Bahl, co-founders of CONOSH, said, “We are incredibly honoured to host Chef Andrea Selvaggini for his debut in India. His innovative approach to fine dining and deep commitment to seasonal, story-driven cuisine align perfectly with Conosh’s vision of bringing global culinary excellence to Indian audiences.” Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad, added, “Welcoming Chef Andrea Selvaggini is another jewel added to Raen’s crown as we continue curating world-class culinary experiences. This pop-up reflects our commitment to placing Hyderabad firmly on the global gastronomic map.” Raen – The Chef Studio at The Leela Hyderabad has become a hub for international culinary talent, dedicated to delivering transformative dining experiences. Hosting Chef Selvaggini reinforces its mission of presenting the world’s finest gastronomic voices while promoting Hyderabad as a global gastronomic destination.



