Masala Library’s Pehchaan Pop-Up Arrives at The Leela Hyderabad

The iconic Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra has brought its signature ‘Pehchaan’ pop-up to Raen – The Chef’s Studio at The Leela Hyderabad. Running from March 25 to March 29, the exclusive five-day culinary event offers a unique 6 and 8-course degustation menu, blending India’s rich culinary heritage with modern cooking techniques.

The ‘Pehchaan’ menu reimagines traditional Indian flavors through progressive techniques like cryo-filtering, sous-vide, and molecular gastronomy. Highlights include Aloo Tuk Tartlet, Tamatar Confit with Burrata Mousse, Saoji-spiced Chicken Skewers, and Miso Roasted Fish with Curried Bulgur Wheat. The experience concludes with indulgent creations like Smoked Pulled Lamb Haleem and Cold Brew Brined Jamun with Filter Coffee Snap.

Chef Vikrant Sablok, Co-Head Chef at Masala Library, expressed his excitement, "Bringing Pehchaan to Raen at The Leela Hyderabad is an opportunity to showcase our passion for reimagining Indian cuisine while preserving its essence."

Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad, added, "Raen – The Chef’s Studio continues to be a hub for culinary innovation. With ‘Pehchaan,’ we aim to deliver world-class dining experiences that keep our guests coming back for more."

The Leela Hyderabad, located in Banjara Hills, is known for its luxurious 156-room property spread across 2.5 acres, offering a blend of Deccan history and modern elegance. As the ‘Pehchaan’ pop-up unfolds, food enthusiasts can expect an immersive journey through India’s culinary landscape, reaffirming The Leela’s commitment to luxury dining and innovation.