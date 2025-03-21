Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra to bring its Signature ‘Pehchaan’ Pop-Up to The Leela Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra is all set to bring its exclusive Pehchaan pop-up to Raen – The Chef’s Studio , The Leela Hyderabad, from 25th March to 29th March. A rare opportunity to preview their soon-to-debut menu—where the future of Indian cuisine comes alive before its grand launch. For five memorable nights at Raen – The Chef’s Studio, Masala Library presents ‘Pehchaan’—a thoughtfully curated 6-course and 8-course degustation, bringing flavors from across the country to your plate.





This conceptual menu is designed to bring India’s diverse flavors and merges modern culinary artistry, blending traditional regional dishes with contemporary techniques like cryo-filtering, sous-vide cooking, and molecular gastronomy. The Leela Hyderabad and Masala Library promise a thoughtfully curated menu, embracing bold and diverse flavors that resonate with the Hyderabad palate.





An extraordinary culinary journey where tradition meets innovation - each dish on the Pehchaan menu is a tribute to India’s rich culinary heritage, meticulously crafted to offer an immersive dining experience. From iconic kebabs to soul-warming curries, the menu blends nostalgia with cutting-edge techniques to create flavors that linger. The menu features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.





Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, promises to bring every bite as a celebration of authenticity and creativity, inviting guests to rediscover India’s time-honored recipes through a modern lens. Experience the future of Indian cuisine, where tradition finds a new identity - one plate at a time.