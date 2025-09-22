Marriott Hyderabad’s Mazzo Presents Exclusive Saatvik Navratri Menu

With Navratri festivities in full swing, Mazzo at Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad is celebrating the season with an exclusive all-vegetarian menu featuring over 40 fasting-friendly dishes. Curated by Chef de Cuisine Suresh Rajan Pillai, the spread reimagines traditional vrat recipes with a contemporary touch.

Guests can enjoy sabudana vada, arbi galouti, lotus stem chips, rajgira tikki, and falahari dahi kebabs. Live counters offer interactive experiences, including a South Indian tiffin station with mini dosas and kuzhi paniyaram, and a Gujarati farsan counter serving handvo, khandvi, and patra—all prepared without onion or garlic.

Daily rotating mains feature vrat-style dishes such as Dum Aloo Vrat Wale, Aloo Tamatar Rasedar, and Aloo Singhare ki Sabzi, alongside paneer specialties. A curated rasam collection and the signature Navratri saatvik biryani complement pulaos like lemon, tamarind, coconut, and peas. Fresh salads, a raita bar, and traditional desserts such as sabudana kheer, lapsi, and pazham pradhaman complete the festive offering.

“This menu is a journey into India’s ancient culinary wisdom,” said Chef Pillai. “We’ve honoured the purity of vrat cooking while enhancing flavours with modern techniques, drawing on ingredients and traditions from 15 regional cuisines.”

The Navratri feast will be available from September 22 to October 2, 2025, with buffet dinners served from 7 to 11 PM at Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, priced at ₹2,199 plus taxes. Celebrate Navratri the saatvik way with this wholesome, mindful, and indulgent feast.