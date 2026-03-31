Mark the Spirit of Easter with a Grand Brunch at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace invites guests to celebrate the spirit of Easter with an indulgent and thoughtfully curated brunch experience at its signature all-day dining restaurant, Seasonal Tastes. Designed to embody the essence of renewal, joy, and togetherness, the Easter Brunch promises an elegant afternoon that brings families and friends together over exceptional food and warm hospitality.



Set against the vibrant and contemporary ambiance of Seasonal Tastes, the brunch showcases an expansive global buffet crafted by the hotel’s culinary experts. Guests can look forward to an immersive dining journey featuring interactive live stations, including carving stations and made-to-order preparations, offering both engagement and personalization. The menu highlights classic Easter favorites such as glazed ham and herb-roasted lamb, alongside fresh spring-inspired salads and an array of indulgent desserts that capture the festive spirit of the occasion.

In line with Westin’s commitment to wellness, the brunch also features a dedicated “Eat Well” selection, presenting balanced and nourishing dishes without compromising on flavor. The experience is thoughtfully designed to cater to a wide range of preferences, ensuring a wholesome and memorable celebration for guests of all ages. Complemented by a lively yet refined atmosphere, the Easter Brunch at Seasonal Tastes creates the perfect setting for meaningful moments and festive cheer.

With its blend of culinary excellence, seasonal specialties, and family-friendly appeal, the Easter Brunch at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace stands as a distinguished festive offering in the city, inviting guests to celebrate Easter Sunday in style.

Event Details:

Venue: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Date: Sunday, 5th April 2026

Time: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM



