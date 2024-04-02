Mango Mania Hits Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The king of fruits has arrived in style. Mangoes are sold in town at a price of RS 150–200 per kilogram at the season’s delayed start.

The state, known for some of the best mango varieties, is a major exporter of the produce. Krishna, Annamayya, Chittoor and Vizianagaram districts are mango powerhouses. Andhra Pradesh claims to be one of the largest producers.

However, this year's story is bittersweet. Heavy rains in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh have wreaked havoc on the crop, delaying fruit formation.

District horticulture officer Jamadagni, speaking to Deccan Chronicles, estimated that there was a drastic 40 per cent decrease in the yield. The production is expected to be around 1.5-2 tonnes per acre this season. More rain wouldn't be detrimental and could rather benefit the remaining crops.

The markets started seeing the arrival of the Banginapalli variety, the most popular mango in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the coveted coconut mangoes are also available, priced between `100-130 per fruit.

Tradition plays a role in mango consumption in South India. Many people abstain from eating mangoes till the Ugadi festival. After the festivities, they perform a pooja and use the fruit to prepare special dishes and pickles.

Beliefs aside, the markets are brimming with delectable mango treats. From pastries, cakes, juices and milkshakes to innovative dishes like raw mango in Muri mixture (puffed rice snack) and Aam Panna, a refreshing summer drink, there's something special for every mango lover here this season too.