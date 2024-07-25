Authentic Flavours of Mangaluru Cuisine at ITC Kohenur Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Monsoon is a good time to savour the essence of sea food and ITC Kohenur is hosting ‘Mangaluru oota’, a Mangalorean food pop-up. Executive Aamer Jamal, Master Chef Kasi and Chef Manoj have crafted a special menu with an array of dishes bursting with the authentic flavours of Mangalore to tantalise the taste buds of foodies in the city.



“Why Mangaluru Oota?" we ask. Chef Aamer Jamal says, “Mangalore, also like Hyderabad, is a potpourri of culture.” Chef Kasi, who has spent 27 years in the culinary world, says, “Mangalorean cuisine is often overlooked in favour of other South Indian flavours.” Coastal cuisine and monsoon is a great combination, adds Chef Manoj. Each dish presented by the chefs at ITC Kohenur, is unique. The Dhonne biryani, made with mutton, mint, green chili, and garlic, stands out for its distinct green colour and flavour. Besides the mouth watering neer dose and shavige, ITC Kohenur features on its menu seafood, a staple in Mangalorean cuisine. The Kodigge idli wrapped in jackfruit leaves, rich in nutritional value is a must try. When you walk around the streets of Mangaluru, you will find eateries selling Kodigge idlis. The leaf is key to getting that nutrition from the plant. That’s not it. While the fish came wrapped in a banana leaf, the dhonne biriyani too was wrapped in leaves.





The chefs said they sourced the ingredients from the coastal regions of Northern Karnataka to give food an authentic touch.



The chefs at ITC Kohenur bring about the distinction where rice as a staple is very widely used. There is rice in idlis, appams, shavige (idiyappams) not to mention the mandakki (puffed rice), because one element of the Mangalorean food is also the street food. Rice is also used in making breads like the Korri rotti, which is a classic accompaniment for the Korri gassi. “So, rice as a major staple is utilized and showcased in every aspect. Apart from this, we also showcase the actual cultural heritage of Mangalore,” says Chef Jamal.











Other highlights include Kosambari, a must have salad in Kannada households on any festive occasion, monsoon snacks—Goli bajji and Balekayi bajji (raw Banana fritters), Kodi Sukka, meen pulimanchi, korri gassi and korri rotti. The delicious obbattu and gadbadd dessert—a mix of ice cream, kulfi, falooda, and dry fruits was perfect end to the hearty Mangaluru meal.







Chef Jamal says, “The pop-up is intended to bridge cultural divides through food, showcasing the unity of different sects and segments of society.”

