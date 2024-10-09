Endless New Ways To Celebrate The Festive Season

Hyderabad: New beginnings call for delicious new experiences. Usher in Diwali with a truly Indian chocolate experience, rooted in the flavours, the collective celebrations, and the craftsmanship of India. Presenting the Manam Chocolate - Diwali Edition 2024, a delightful selection of Indian craft chocolate, carefully curated to capture the essence of our festive season.

Taking inspiration from Diwali traditions, Manam Chocolate, India’s premium craft chocolate, (listed by TIME's annual list of the ‘World's Greatest Places – 2024’) brings an incredible selection of chocolate experiences, offering endless new ways to celebrate the season. Indulgent bonbons, ganache-filled palettes, and creamy truffles crafted with fine flavour chocolate, promise to elevate festive gifting, while sweet and savoury chocolate snacks make perfect accompaniments at taash parties and intimate gatherings, and freshly baked dessert boxes complement Diwali dinners. This and a plethora of gifts, bakes, desserts, sharing platters, snack trays, and much more - all designed to bring a surprise and joy to festive celebrations.





Manam Chocolate - Diwali Edition 2024 includes:

Crafted with a curated selection of treats, The Manam Diwali Gift Boxes Edition 2024:offer hot chocolate stir-it-ups and creamy spreads to chocolate-coated dragees, sweet & savoury mixes, indulgent bonbons, and much more.

Taash parties and festival preparations aren't complete without a platter of nibbles for everyone to indulge in.

Diwali parties are where good food meets great company. Hosting a full house? The Manam Diwali Party Collection -The selection of Diwali Dessert Boxes are curated to start conversations and satisfy everyone’s sweet cravings. Looking for a quick party pick-me-up? It has got fun-sized dessert collections that promise to make a splash at any gathering.

People can find fudgy brownies, layered verrines, crumbly tarts, and delicate macarons, all fresh from the oven and packed into thoughtfully designed boxes and tins. These include The Brownie Box - (INR 1500), The Macaron Case - (INR 1100), The Cupcake Box - (INR 2000), The Verrine Selection - (INR 1800), The Diwali Dessert Box -(INR 2750) and The Diwali Party Box - (INR 2450). * Select products available for pan-India delivery.

Craft the Celebration Create a customised box of goodies for gifting, sharing, or for festive self-indulgence. Pick out a favourite chocolate treats and they’ll pack them into a stunning illustrated, special-edition box and deliver it to your doorstep. Alternatively, simply let them know what your flavour and texture preferences are - Dark? Milk? White? Nutty? Crunchy? Creamy? A mix of them all? And the chocolatiers will curate a gift box tailored to customers tastes and send it out with a personalised festive packaging.

At the Manam Chocolate Karkhana or on our Webshop, people can select traditional flavours or adventurous combinations and tailor a chocolate tablet to their preferences.

Priced at INR 550 for 80 gm tablet- choose your chocolate base or mix them up - 60% Dark - Single Origin West Godavari, chocolate couverture 43% Malted Milk Chocolate or Creamy White Chocolate.

People can select a combination of toppings and inclusions from an interesting array of options including cacao streusel, raspberry jelly, pistachio fudge, toasted hazelnut, caramelised almond slivers, caramelised cacao nibs, rainbow sprinkles, dried rose petals, caramelised biscuit crisps.

The Diwali Tablet Library comprises a box of the most sought-after chocolate tablets, each with a distinct story of terroir, texture, and flavour. Some of the most popular chocolate inclusion tablets have also found their way into this beautifully packaged gift - think flavours like raspberry-rose, pistachio fudge, coffee crunch, and chai biscuit. Each tablet offers a delicious blend of contrasting and complementary elements - imagine a rich swirl of white and dark chocolate underlined with floral notes of rose, or the nutty chewiness of pistachio fudge, set into a creamy milk chocolate.