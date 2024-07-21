Chef Dhruv Oberoi's Sustainable and Flavourful Mediterranean Cuisine

Hyderabad: Chef Dhruv Oberoi, the culinary expert from Olive Bar & Kitchen in New Delhi, has brought his signature progressive Mediterranean cuisine to Hyderabad for a month-long pop-up. This exciting culinary adventure promises to be a gastronomic feast to foodies of the city with its innovative flavours, sustainable practices, and celebration of local and seasonal produce.

Chef Dhruv’s journey to Hyderabad was driven by a desire to understand the city’s palate and preferences. By bringing his team and ingredients from Delhi, he aims to create an authentic and consistent dining experience that showcases the best of Mediterranean cuisine with a modern twist.

The pop-up menu boasts an array of delectable dishes, including the tangy Amla & Green Mango salad, Himalayan Cheese Soufflé with pickled Jamun, and minced Sirohi Goat and Quail Egg Kufteh Meatballs served with smoked Aubergine Labneh. Each dish shows Chef Dhruv’s commitment to using local produce and culinary finesse.

When asked about the response to his pop-up in other cities, Chef Dhruv said that it has been overwhelmingly positive, with diners eager to experiment and try new flavours. To cater to Hyderabad’s love for spicy food, he has even increased the spice level in some dishes, using homemade chilli brine to add an extra kick.

Sustainability is at the heart of Chef Dhruv’s culinary philosophy. By choosing local ingredients, he not only ensures that his dishes are nutritious and flavourful but also reduces his carbon footprint. This approach has become a hallmark of his restaurants, reflecting his commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

Chef Dhruv’s approach to making his food palatable to Hyderabad’s taste buds involves incorporating local flavors and spices, such as chilli, and showcasing popular ingredients like mutton. He believes that the flavour profile of Hyderabadi cuisine is bolder and more flavourful than other Indian cuisines, making it a unique and exciting culinary experience.

As he explores the city’s culinary landscape, Chef Dhruv is eager to incorporate local elements into his menu, just as he does when travelling to new destinations. He believes that understanding local flavours and preferences is essential to creating innovative and delicious dishes that resonate with diners.

For now, Chef Dhruv is excited to share his progressive Mediterranean cuisine with Hyderabad and looks forward to exploring the city’s culinary delights, from local eateries to bakeries. Don't miss the opportunity to experience his culinary magic at the Olive Bistro Hyderabad pop-up!