Brewing Success: Mishthi Aggarwal’s Journey to Redefine Indian Coffee Culture

Mishthi Aggarwal, the visionary behind 93˚ Coffee Roasters, is not just brewing coffee; she's cultivating a movement. Inspired by her family's entrepreneurial lineage and fueled by a profound passion for coffee, Mishthi is on a mission to redefine India's coffee culture. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, she shares insights into her journey, from the influence of her family's legacy to her commitment to sustainability and innovation. Here’s a peek into the story behind 93˚ Coffee Roasters and how Mishthi is shaping the future of coffee, one cup at a time. What inspired you to venture into the coffee industry, and how did your family's entrepreneurial background influence your decision? I am proud to belong to the 4th generation of the esteemed Bikanervala Family, so business and entrepreneurship was in my blood. Being from a joint family, I was raised in an atmosphere where business was discussed all the time. Inspired by my family’s legacy and driven by a passion for food and beverages, particularly my love for coffee is what influenced me to start 93 Degrees Coffee Roasters. I entered the coffee industry with the goal of taking Indian-grown specialty coffee to unprecedented heights.

As a certified Q grader and authorized SCA trainer, how do you ensure the quality and authenticity of your coffee blends?

As the only female specialty coffee roaster in India, certified Q grader, and authorized SCA trainer; the quality of coffee that we serve is of supreme concern to me and my team. We maintain a high standard of quality checks at all stages - right from sourcing the best quality beans directly from coffee growers, milling them and up to the final brewing stage. Our roastery is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and tools, allowing us to have complete control on every aspect of the roasting process, thus delivering coffee that is authentically brewed and is the best in quality. 93 Degrees Coffee Roasters is committed to sustainability and transparency. Can you elaborate on your relationships with coffee growers and the measures you take to support them? We have kept our commitment towards sustainability and transparency as the core of our business. By focusing on sustainability, we have been able to build the most amazing network with coffee growers. Our commitment to sustainability goes much beyond just sourcing the best quality beans; it means building enduring partnerships with local farmers. By engaging directly with estates, also we ensure fair trade practices and support sustainable farming methods. This collaboration has not only helped us in sourcing the best quality coffee beans but has also allowed us to give back to the society and contribute to the well-being of the coffee-growing communities. How do you balance your academic pursuits at Harvard University with the demands of running a coffee business? Having managed my academic pursuits at Harvard University while simultaneously leading 93 Degrees Coffee Roasters through meticulous scheduling, delegation, and strategic planning, I ensured both areas received the attention they deserved. By dedicating specific time to studying, attending classes, and overseeing business operations, I maintained a balance between academia and entrepreneurship. Delegating tasks within the company and fostering open communication with my team enabled me to remain informed about business developments while focusing on my studies. My dedication to effective prioritization, adaptability to changing circumstances, and commitment to self-care underscored my passion for both education and the coffee industry. Now that I have completed my studies, I can devote even more time and attention to my business.

Mishthi Aggarwal, Founder, 93 Degrees Coffee Roasters

What drives your passion for coffee, and how do you aim to redefine the coffee-drinking experience in India?