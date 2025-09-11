Play On: Inside Moxy Bengaluru’s Cocktail Playground

Walking into Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud doesn’t feel like entering a hotel. It feels like stepping into a vibrant social playground where every corner has a story, every drink has a twist, and every detail is infused with a sense of fun. This “Play On” spirit is exactly what defines Moxy — a Marriott brand that’s bold, quirky, and designed for a new generation of travelers who value experiences as much as comfort.

A Cocktail Called Skyfall

The night begins with drama. A dome of smoke is lifted to reveal Skyfall, a cocktail topped with rosemary foam that gently cascades over a martini glass. Vibrant blue Curacao meets tequila, vodka, gin, and a splash of lime — a drink that looks as stunning as it tastes. “We call it Skyfall because it’s about spectacle and surprise,” says the bartender, grinning as the foam settles. “We want our cocktails to have personality, just like our guests.”

This philosophy extends across the bar menu. From Stellar City to Sacred Recipe, every cocktail at Moxy has a story — sometimes inspired by guest requests, sometimes by imagination, always designed to spark conversation. Gin, in particular, takes center stage, reflecting Bengaluru’s love affair with the spirit. “Right now, gin is Bangalore’s darling,” the team laughs, pouring another round.

B&F, Not F&B

At Moxy, food and drinks aren’t just an amenity — they are part of the identity. Even the terminology is flipped: here it’s B&F (Beverage & Food), not F&B. “Beverages are the heart of our culture,” explains the team. “Food is the accompaniment, not the other way around.”

That playful inversion is reflected in the design too. Lampshades made from repurposed bottles hang above the bar. Meeting rooms have a TT Table named Movers & Shakers, named with tongue firmly in cheek. It’s all about keeping the energy light, witty, and slightly unexpected.

From Stuffed Bao to Ghee Roast

While drinks dominate, food here is no afterthought. The menu strikes a balance between Indo-Asian flavors and familiar Indian comfort. There’s bao filled with spicy chicken, lotus stem tossed in chilli, achari chicken tikka, millet idlis, ghee roasts, and even a quinoa burger — a nod to conscious, health-driven diners.

Local sourcing is key. Vegetables come from nearby farms; millets from regional suppliers; herbs from the hotel’s own chef’s garden. This aligns with Marriott’s Serve 360 sustainability philosophy, which emphasizes waste reduction and community partnerships. “For us, sustainability isn’t a buzzword. It’s about working with local farmers, using seasonal produce, and reducing waste in real ways,” says the chef.

The Bangalore Palate

Bengaluru is a city that loves its breweries, and that culture has shaped Moxy’s approach. “Earlier, people stuck to rum-and-cola or whisky-and-soda. Now, they are experimenting — with craft beers, highballs, cocktails,” the bar team observes. Guests from abroad tend to keep things simple with gin and tonic or whisky highballs, while locals are more adventurous, diving into infused cocktails, spice-forward experiments, and craft beer pairings.

The city’s youthful, experimental palate is why Moxy thrives here. It’s not a buttoned-up, fine-dining setting. It’s a place where people want to play — whether that’s trying a new drink, attempting the burger challenge, or showing up for a Ferrari club takeover.

Beyond the Bar

The experience doesn’t stop at cocktails and food. Moxy Bengaluru is built to be a social hub. Movie nights are projected on quirky walls. There are burger-eating contests, bar takeovers, and collaborations with brands like Ducati. Meeting rooms double as play zones, fitted with ping-pong tables instead of stiff conference setups. Even work feels like play.

This brand-first hotel in Southeast Asia — led by General Manager Anuradha Venkatachalam — is redefining how a hotel can connect with its guests. It’s not about hierarchy or formality. It’s about shared experiences, laughter, and stories.

People at the Core

Behind the cocktails and menus are people who love what they do. Bartenders who create foam domes to delight guests. Chefs who balance nostalgia with modern flavors. A team that believes hospitality is about emotion as much as execution. “We are not just serving food or drinks. We’re creating memories,” one bartender puts it simply.

Moxy Bengaluru is more than a hotel bar. It’s a stage where every drink has drama, every plate has personality, and every guest becomes part of the performance. In a city that thrives on innovation and community, Moxy offers exactly that: a space where play is the point, and the aftertaste is always joy.