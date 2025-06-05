Kuuraku Doubles Down in Bangalore: Tokyo’s Izakaya Spirit Comes to Whitefield

As Indian palates grow increasingly attuned to global flavours, few cuisines have captivated diners quite like Japanese. From the umami-rich warmth of ramen to the delicate artistry of sushi, there’s a rising appreciation for the craft, culture, and comfort of Japanese food. Responding to this culinary curiosity, Kuuraku, the internationally acclaimed Japanese izakaya-style restaurant, is set to open its second Bangalore outlet in Whitefield, expanding its presence after the success of its Brigade Road location.













But Kuuraku is more than just a restaurant—it’s a transportive experience. From the moment you walk in and hear the cheerful “Irasshaimase!”, you’re drawn into a space that feels every bit like a cosy neighbourhood spot in Japan.



“At Kuuraku, authenticity is everything—from our flavours to our service, our aim is to make our customers happy,” says Seijiro Hirohama, Managing Director. “Japanese food has become increasingly popular in India and we’d love to bring our food and culture to more people here. We’re excited to bring a slice of Japan to Whitefield and deepen our cultural connection through food. Every new outlet is a step towards making real Japanese dining more accessible, memorable, and meaningful in India.”



The Whitefield outpost continues the brand’s dedication to traditional techniques, the team is led by Japanese chefs . Signature offerings include charcoal-grilled yakitori, handmade ramen noodles in slow-simmered broths, crisp teppan gyoza, fresh sushi rolls, and hearty donburi bowls—each dish crafted to mirror the finesse and flavours of a true Japanese kitchen.

What sets Kuuraku apart is its embrace of Omotenashi—the Japanese philosophy of wholehearted hospitality. Beyond food, guests are invited to engage in cultural moments, whether it’s learning a few Japanese phrases or taking part in a playful round of Jankenpon (rock-paper-scissors) for a surprise treat. Kuuraku Whitefield promises a welcoming, flavour-filled escape to Japan—no passport required.,