Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Paradise NH44 Kebab Festival To Celebrate Kebabs Of India

Hyderabad: Popular food chain Paradise is bringing a unique Kebab festival themed at NH44 (National Highway 44) of India, celebrating the culinary journey of kebabs from each state that NH44 passes through.

The longest highway of India, NH44, which was earlier NH7, passes from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and touches the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The kebab festival will celebrate the kebabs unique to each of these regions. The Paradise NH44 Kebab Festival will kick off on 1st July this year and will be available at all Paradise outlets as dine-in, takeaway and delivery options across the country.

