Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Paradise NH44 Kebab Festival To Celebrate Kebabs Of India
The Paradise NH44 Kebab Festival will kick off on 1st July this year and will be available at all Paradise outlets as dine-in, takeaway and delivery options across the country.
Hyderabad: Popular food chain Paradise is bringing a unique Kebab festival themed at NH44 (National Highway 44) of India, celebrating the culinary journey of kebabs from each state that NH44 passes through.
The longest highway of India, NH44, which was earlier NH7, passes from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and touches the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
The kebab festival will celebrate the kebabs unique to each of these regions. The Paradise NH44 Kebab Festival will kick off on 1st July this year and will be available at all Paradise outlets as dine-in, takeaway and delivery options across the country.
Be it Zafrani Kalmi Kebab from J&K, Reshmi Malai Kebab from Madhya Pradesh, Salem Chicken Tikka from Tamil Nadu, Bhuna Chicken Tikka from Uttar Pradesh or Nilgiri Chicken Tikka from Telangana, Guntur Chicken Tikka from AP; Paradise will serve it all maintaining the authentic taste and flavours prepared under the most hygienic conditions and Paradise’s standard safety protocols. For vegetarian options, Maharashtra’s Thecha Paneer Tikka and Rajasthan’s Mathania Paneer Tikka are also in the offering. Punjab’s Patiala Tangdi Kebab, Delhi’s Peshawari Tangdi Kebab* are also included in the kebab festival. Powered by culinary innovation, Paradise ensures consistency, safety, and perfection in every recipe.
"Food in India is so diverse, we are celebrating the diversity through the kebab festival. The kebab festival will also be instrumental in bringing people of various backgrounds on one common platform celebrating the uniqueness of our foods,” said Mr. Robinder Singh, COO – Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd.
Mr. Swatantra Gautam, Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. said, “This unique kebab festival not only celebrates the flavours of India but also unites all us Indians through food. Paradise’s kebabs are not merely legendary delicacies, but also a national sentiment.”
The food chain has acquired its place in the Limca Book of Records for ‘Most Biryanis Served In A Year’. In 2017, Paradise catered over 70 lakh servings of biryani and in 2018 the numbers crossed over 90 lakh. Paradise also won the ‘Restaurant Serving The Best Biryani’ award at the Asia Food Congress and Golden Spoon Award at the India Food Forum in 2018. Through the years they have won several accolades and laurels from Telangana State Hotels Associations, GHMC, Times Food Award, Pride of Telangana and Lifetime Achievement Award to name a few.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story