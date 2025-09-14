Jamva Chalo: Parsi Food Fest Curated by Chef Daisy Chenoy

“Jamva Chalo!” an invitation straight from the heart of Parsi culture that means “Come, let’s eat!”. Vivanta Hyderabad brings this spirit alive with a three-day festival that celebrates the joy, warmth, and irresistible flavors of Parsi cuisine.

Curated by Mrs. Daisy Chenoy, teacher by day and passionate chef by night, the festival showcases an indulgent buffet spread featuring community favorites like Dhansak, Salli Boti, Patra ni Machhi, Kolmi na Curry, and the ever-loved Lagan nu Custard. Every dish is a story of heritage, crafted with love and authenticity.

Daisy, who started her home-kitchen venture Taste Rides during the pandemic, has since become a torchbearer of Parsi cuisine in Hyderabad. Over the years, she has successfully organized multiple Parsi food festivals that were met with overwhelming love and response. Known for blending tradition with a touch of innovation, her food carries the essence of family recipes while creating memorable dining experiences. Every festival she curates is not just about the cuisine, but about reliving the warmth, community, and joy of Parsi culture.

The celebration goes beyond food, the atmosphere is designed to echo the fun-loving, colorful Parsi way of life. Expect vibrant décor, whimsical photo backdrops, and quirky touches that make every moment “fullto” memorable. It’s an evening where culture, flavor, and festivity come together for an unforgettable dining experience.

Good food, great company, and lots of masti , Jamva Chalo is where bawa vibes meet buffet style indulgence.

Dates: 12th – 14th September

Timings: Dinner -7:30 PM to 11:00 PM

Venue: Viva, Vivanta Begumpet Hyderabad

Reservations: 91 73866 11001 or +91 (040) 6725 2626