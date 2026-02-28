IWD: Chef-Led Special Menu Across Windmills Craftworks & Oota

Total Environment Hospitality announces a two-week culinary showcase in honour of International Women’s Day, featuring a limited-period menu of 11 dishes crafted by the women chefs of Windmills Craftworks and Oota. Running from March 1st to 15th, this initiative brings personal stories, regional memories, and culinary craftsmanship to the forefront – spotlighting the women who shape kitchens across Windmills Craftworks and Oota every day.

This marks the first time that women chefs from both restaurants have collaborated on a menu, presenting dishes rooted in memory, craft, and personal heritage. Each recipe has been created by the chef herself - anchored in ingredients, techniques, or flavours that inspired her journey.



Dishes include:



Chicken Tahri (Chef Shanaj)









A Northern Karnataka preparation celebrating subtle spice, fragrant basmati, and gentle balance.









Posto Jhinga (Chef Atiya)

A homage to her Bengali roots: prawns marinated in mustard-poppy paste, tandoor-smoked for depth.









Neimeen Pollichathu (Chef Ancy)

Seer fish cooked Kerala-style in a banana leaf, sealing in aromatics and softness.









Fried Thalipattu with Shunti Chutney (Chef Bismilla)

A multigrain specialty from Raichur reimagined as crisp, flavourful chips served with a bold chilli-ginger relish.









Mutton Saaru with Pundi (Chef Mumtaz)

Bone‑in mutton simmered for depth, served with steamed rice dumplings that absorb the broth – a complete, comforting meal from her hometown.









The initiative places chefs at the heart of the story. Many of them attribute their beginnings to mothers and grandmothers who shaped their early love for cooking; others speak of the thrill of fast-paced kitchens, the satisfaction of consistency, or the joy of seeing guests connect with their food.

From Chef Atiya’s earliest memories of halwa, to Chef Shanaj’s desire to cook for larger communities, to Chef Ancy’s love of meticulous mise-en-place, each chef brings a personal touch to the menu. In keeping with Total Environment’s ethos, this Women’s Day menu reflects craftsmanship, restraint, regional identity, and an honest connection to origin - the same values seen across Windmills Craftworks’ and Oota’s broader culinary philosophy. Together, the two restaurants celebrate diverse culinary languages shaped by the women who practice them.



“This menu is a tribute by the women who shape our kitchens and bring depth, discipline, and soul to our food every day. Each dish reflects their origins, what inspires them, and the craft they practice with amazing sincerity. International Women’s Day felt like the right moment to share their food, and their stories”, said Ashish Saxena, CEO, Total Environment Hospitality.

Availability



1st March – 15th March, 2026 at Windmills Craftworks and Oota

