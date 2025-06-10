ITC Kohenur Marks 7th Anniversary with Grand Celebration

Hyderabad: ITC Kohenur, one of Hyderabad’s most iconic luxury hotels, celebrated its seventh anniversary with an elegant evening that reflected its hallmark blend of refined hospitality, culinary artistry, and cherished guest relationships.

The celebration, held at the hotel’s premises, brought together long-standing patrons, partners, and well-wishers for an evening filled with music, a specially curated gourmet menu, and the warm, contemporary ambience that defines ITC Kohenur.

To mark the milestone, the hotel has introduced a set of exclusive anniversary privileges. Guests can indulge in seven signature beverages and a handcrafted anniversary cake, each priced at Rs 777. Additionally, a special 7% savings per guest is being offered with the promo code KOHENUR@7.

“This anniversary marks a meaningful milestone in our journey,” said Jitendra Taak, General Manager, ITC Kohenur. “It has been seven years of creating cherished experiences and nurturing relationships. We remain deeply grateful for the trust our guests continue to place in us and look forward to the future with great enthusiasm.”