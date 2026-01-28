ITC Gardenia Announces the Five City CAJSA India Tour

After the successful start at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, The CAJSA India Tour has now reached ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad offering guests an immersive, nine-course dining experience celebrating global gastronomy. The specially curated cuisine offering presents culinary traditions from across the world -reimagined through CAJSA’s distinctive lens. Each course is meticulously crafted to showcase the restaurant’s signature creations, coming together to deliver a harmonious and memorable dining experience.

With a deep focus on flavour, precision, and the pleasure of shared dining, the CAJSA India Tour aims to bring its distinctive style of experiential dining to food enthusiasts across the country. The tour will travel to Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, offering each city the opportunity to experience CAJSA’s unique culinary narrative.

CAJSA brings together classic dishes from diverse global cuisines, artfully reinvented to create a contemporary tasting menu that is both refined and indulgent.

Following a wonderful response at ITC Gardenia, CAJSA is now poised to take its culinary philosophy across India. Launched in November 2024, CAJSA is ITC Hotels’ youngest specialty restaurant, dedicated to presenting global cuisine through well-balanced, tasting menus.

Renowned for pioneering mindful and innovative dining experiences, ITC Hotels continues this legacy with CAJSA—born from a philosophy of excellence, creativity, and global inspiration.

Event Details

Where: Ottimo, ITC Kohenur - Hyderabad

When: 30th January 2026

Time: 07:00 PM onwards