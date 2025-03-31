Is food noise messing with your mind and body?

Thanks to social media, mouth-watering recipes and diet tips have become part of everyday conversation. Combine this with the stress of modern life, and we have fertile ground to produce ‘food noise.’The term refers to persistent, intrusive thoughts about food that give rise to relentless food cravings. Food noise can affect eating habits and hamper weight loss.

Know your hunger cues One of the reasons why food noise gets the better of us is that we misunderstand hunger cues. While a tempting photo of a cake can make us crave a slice, do we really need it? Look for hunger cues to help take the right decision. Hunger cues are signals that indicate when your body needs food. They can be physical or emotional. Sujatha Stephen R.D., chief nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, lists some common ones: Physical Hunger Cues 1. Stomach growling: A rumbling or growling sound from your stomach. 2. Empty feeling: A sensation of emptiness or hollowness in your stomach. 3. Light-headedness: Feeling dizzy or lightheaded due to low blood sugar. 4. Fatigue: Feeling tired or sluggish. 5. Headaches: Experiencing headaches or migraines due to hunger. Emotional Hunger Cues 1. Food cravings: Sudden desire a specific food or type of food. 2. Irritability: Feeling short-tempered or irritable. 3. Anxiety: Feeling anxious or stressed, which can trigger hunger. 4. Boredom: Eating out of boredom or habit. 5. Emotional eating: Using food to cope with emotions like sadness, stress or happiness. Other Hunger Cues 1. Hormonal changes: Hormonal fluctuations, such as those experienced during premenstrual syndrome (PMS). 2. Thirst: Sometimes, thirst can masquerade as hunger. 3. Smell or sight of food: Hunger triggered by the smell or sight of food. Recognizing these hunger cues can help you develop a healthy relationship with food.







How to quieten food noise?

You can quiet food noise with a few simple strategies. Bharathi Kumar, a dietician from Fortis Hospital, lists them: 1 Eat balanced meals: When your blood sugar spikes and crashes, your brain keeps thinking about food. Keep blood sugar steady by eating meals rich in protein, healthy fats and fibre. 2 Increase protein in the morning: A high-protein breakfast (e.g., eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or protein smoothies) helps reduce cravings throughout the day by stabilizing blood sugar and keeping you fuller longer. 3 Drink water: Sometimes, what feels like hunger is actually thirst. Before reaching for a snack, try drinking a glass of water first. 4 Manage stress: Stress and lack of sleep make you crave more food than you actually need. Prioritize good rest and find healthy ways to unwind, like deep-breathing or a short walk. 5 Limit temptations: Unfollow food-heavy social media pages if they make you crave things you don’t need. Keep less nutritious snacks out of sight (or out of your house altogether). When possible, avoid grocery shopping on an empty stomach. 6 Eat mindfully: Slow down and truly enjoy your meals. Chew thoroughly, savour the flavours, and stop eating when you’re comfortably full rather than stuffed. 7 Find a new focus: If cravings hit out of boredom, distract yourself with something fun like reading, a quick stretch, or a hobby, to shift your attention away from food. 8 Reduce ultra-processed foods: Artificial sweeteners can confuse hunger signals, leading to more cravings. Stick to whole, nutrient-dense foods to nourish your body and reduce mindless eating. 9 Optimize gut health: An imbalance in gut bacteria can increase cravings for sugar and processed foods. Eat more fermented foods (kimchi, sauerkraut, yogurt) and prebiotic fibre (bananas, garlic, onions) to support gut health. 10 Get enough magnesium: Low magnesium levels can trigger chocolate cravings. Eat more dark leafy greens, nuts, and seeds to help balance it. Omega-3s (from fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds) can also help regulate appetite and brain function. 11 Create a meal & snack schedule: Instead of grazing all day, set structured meal times. The body adapts to routine, reducing unnecessary food thoughts between meals. 12 Use the ‘Delay & Distract’ Technique: If a craving strikes, pause for 10-15 minutes before eating. Engage in an activities like walking, journaling, or calling a friend. 13 Chew sugar-free gum or mints: Keeping your mouth busy with a minty gum or fresh-flavoured lozenge can help curb unnecessary cravings. 14 Try Intermittent Fasting: Fasting windows (e.g., 12-16 hours overnight) can help reduce constant thoughts about food by creating a natural eating schedule. Just ensure you eat nutrient-dense meals when breaking the fast.



















