I Ensure WA-Chuka remains faithful to its Japanese-Chinese heritage

In conversation with Michelin Starred Chef Yuki on his Collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.

Tell us about your collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, and how do you aim to showcase WA-Chuka cuisine to Indian foodies?

What excites me most about partnering with Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is their innate ability to create exceptional, world-class dining experiences that go far beyond just great food. There’s a certain energy in the way they approach hospitality — it's thoughtful, immersive, and deeply attuned to creating memorable moments around the table. What makes Bengaluru the perfect place is that it has a remarkable culinary pulse — it’s a city where diners are genuinely curious and appreciative of global flavours. That’s precisely what makes it the perfect place to bring WA-Chuka cuisine in a meaningful way.

As a pioneer of WA-Chuka cuisine, can you explain the essence of this fusion style and how it differs from traditional Japanese and Chinese cuisine?

WA-Chuka is really about finding harmony between two contrasting yet complementary culinary worlds. It borrows Japan’s reverence for fresh, high-quality ingredients and clean, elegant flavours while embracing the richness, depth, and complexity of Chinese cuisine. WA-Chuka sits beautifully between the two — it’s delicate, yet hearty; simple, yet layered. What’s particularly interesting is how effortlessly it fits within the setting of Far & East, the Asian brasserie at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. WA-Chuka feels right at home — allowing us to present it in a space that understands and appreciates authenticity while embracing modernity.

Your Michelin-starred expertise will undoubtedly elevate the dining experience. What can guests expect from your specially curated five-course menu?

The five-course menu is designed to unfold like a culinary journey — one that subtly shifts from the clean, pristine flavors of Japanese cuisine to the bold, robust profiles of Chinese cooking. I have intentionally structured it this way so that guests experience a gentle build-up in both texture and intensity as they move through each course.