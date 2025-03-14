I Ensure WA-Chuka remains faithful to its Japanese-Chinese heritage
In conversation with Michelin Starred Chef Yuki on his Collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.
Tell us about your collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, and how do you aim to showcase WA-Chuka cuisine to Indian foodies?
What excites me most about partnering with Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is their innate ability to create exceptional, world-class dining experiences that go far beyond just great food. There’s a certain energy in the way they approach hospitality — it's thoughtful, immersive, and deeply attuned to creating memorable moments around the table. What makes Bengaluru the perfect place is that it has a remarkable culinary pulse — it’s a city where diners are genuinely curious and appreciative of global flavours. That’s precisely what makes it the perfect place to bring WA-Chuka cuisine in a meaningful way.
As a pioneer of WA-Chuka cuisine, can you explain the essence of this fusion style and how it differs from traditional Japanese and Chinese cuisine?
WA-Chuka is really about finding harmony between two contrasting yet complementary culinary worlds. It borrows Japan’s reverence for fresh, high-quality ingredients and clean, elegant flavours while embracing the richness, depth, and complexity of Chinese cuisine. WA-Chuka sits beautifully between the two — it’s delicate, yet hearty; simple, yet layered. What’s particularly interesting is how effortlessly it fits within the setting of Far & East, the Asian brasserie at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. WA-Chuka feels right at home — allowing us to present it in a space that understands and appreciates authenticity while embracing modernity.
Your Michelin-starred expertise will undoubtedly elevate the dining experience. What can guests expect from your specially curated five-course menu?
The five-course menu is designed to unfold like a culinary journey — one that subtly shifts from the clean, pristine flavors of Japanese cuisine to the bold, robust profiles of Chinese cooking. I have intentionally structured it this way so that guests experience a gentle build-up in both texture and intensity as they move through each course.
How do you plan to incorporate local and seasonal ingredients into your WA-Chuka creations, and what role will Indian flavors play in your dishes?
One of the things that has always stood out to me about India — and Bengaluru, in particular — is how strongly rooted the food culture is in seasonality. There’s a deep understanding of eating what’s fresh and at its peak, and that philosophy aligns perfectly with the essence of WA-Chuka. I have been working closely with the culinary team at Far & East helmed by Chef Sheong Wong to source ingredients that feel regionally resonant while remaining true to the Japanese-Chinese flavour construct of the cuisine.
What do you believe sets WA-Chuka cuisine apart from other fusion styles, and how do you see it evolving in the global culinary landscape?
WA-Chuka is unique because it doesn’t feel like ‘fusion’ in the conventional sense — it’s not about juxtaposing two cuisines but rather allowing them to naturally co-exist. Guests will taste the restraint and clarity of Japanese cooking while simultaneously experiencing the boldness and complexity of Chinese cuisine. It’s a very delicate balancing act — and one that I think will continue to gain global prominence, especially in cities with evolved dining cultures.
As a master of innovative culinary techniques, what unique elements or surprises can guests anticipate during this exclusive pop-up event at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru?
My collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru ensures that the WA-Chuka remains faithful to its Japanese-Chinese heritage while incorporating vibrant, fresh, and seasonal produce sourced locally — and I think guests will find that quite special. Diners can expect delicacies that artfully balance tradition and innovation, with each dish offering a sophisticated twist on familiar flavours. This pop-up is designed to be more than just a dining experience — it’s a sensory journey.