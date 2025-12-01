Global Inspiration Shaping Modern Indian Palate Like Never Before

When Chef Kunal Kapur talks about flavour, there’s a spark that instantly pulls you in. His curiosity for tastes, textures, and unexpected combinations is what makes him one of India’s most influential culinary voices—and it’s the same instinct that brought him to his latest collaboration with Red Rock Deli. For him, this partnership is all about celebrating the joy of discovering something new. “I have always been a great fan of flavours,” he says, adding, “When you get the chance to explore new flavour combinations, you grab it.”





With Red Rock Deli making its India debut, Chef Kunal stepped in not just as a collaborator but as someone genuinely excited to understand the craft behind each chip. “There is always a new flavour in town,” he says, adding, “You want to understand the thought behind it, the market behind it. And with these four new flavours—they are fantastic. Everyone will find one that hits the right spot.”



For the launch showcase, he curated a tasting experience designed to make people slow down and truly taste every layer. “When you have close to a hundred people in a room, how do you capture attention?” he asked. “You make them pause. One bite, and then you ask—what did you feel first? Sweet, salty, savoury, spicy? When you prod the mind, people stop chatting and start experiencing.”





As the audience explored each variant, he guided them through the sensory journey—the initial hit, the middle notes, the lingering aftertaste. In that moment, a simple chip became a crafted flavour experience.

He believes this shift reflects a larger change in India’s snacking culture. “The Indian snack market is growing fast,” he explains. “People are travelling more, exploring more, cooking more. They want their favourite chip in a new avatar—something gourmet, something global.”





On layering flavours, he keeps it straightforward: the chip should carry its own story. “A chip should have a flavour that doesn’t need a dip,” he says. “It should complete the entire sensory pleasure on its own. But if you want to pair it with something, go ahead—make it yours.”





Global inspiration, he says, is shaping the modern Indian palate like never before—from Thai chilli profiles to parmesan risotto-style notes to the Korean buldak variant that quickly became the crowd favourite. “People still love traditional flavours,” he noted, “but they also want that one new thing. And when they find it, they ask—where was this all this while?”

To him, premium snacking is rooted in authenticity. “If the pack says olive, you should taste olive. If it says parmesan risotto, you should feel that creamy parmesan character,” he states. “People know what they want, and once they find it, it’s simple—they pick it up.”





But beneath every innovative flavour lies one unshakeable rule: get the base right. “Every chip needs a solid foundation,” he says. “If your base chip is perfect, the flavours fall into place.”

With this collaboration, Chef Kunal Kapur brings a chef’s precision, a traveller’s curiosity, and a love for storytelling into everyday snacking. As Red Rock Deli steps into India, he’s opening the door to a new world of gourmet flavour experiences—one crisp, layered chip at a time.



