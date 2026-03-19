Ingredient First, Always: Why Ingri At Museo Feels Different

When you walk into the cultural quietude of Ingri at Museo, it feels less like a café you stumble upon and more like one you will keep returning to, first for coffee and eventually for everything else that comes with it.





At the heart of Ingri is a story that feels deeply personal. Helmed by veteran chef Sunil Chauhan, the café carries the weight of years spent in the food and beverage industry, including earlier ventures like Fab Café. But this is not just another project, it’s a collaboration with his daughter Ilisha , a coming together of his grounded understanding of food and her contemporary lens on how people dine today. The result is a space that understands where food culture has been and where it’s headed.





IIngri, derived from “ingredient”, is built on a simple but increasingly relevant idea: that what goes into your food matters as much as how it tastes. In an age where diners are more aware, more curious, and far more invested in what they consume, the café bets on ingredient-forward philosophy. It’s not about overcomplicating dishes, but about letting good produce speak for itself.

The space itself plays an equally important role. With both indoor and outdoor seating, Ingri adapts easily to the mood of the day. Mornings feel unhurried, with people dropping in for coffee or a solo breakfast. By afternoon, it shifts into a casual workspace, dotted with meetings and laptops. Come evening, the outdoor section becomes the kind of setting that invites conversations to stretch.





Its location adds another layer. Being part of a space known for photography and visual culture means Ingri naturally attracts a creative crowd. It’s not uncommon to see cameras, content shoots, or just people drawn in by the aesthetic of the place. Yet, it never feels overwhelming.

The menu is expansive but not overwhelming. The all-day menu reads like a modern European café playbook, with enough variety to carry you from a slow breakfast into a late afternoon meeting or an early dinner. Breakfasts are particularly indulgent…think roasted tomato shakshuka with feta, eggs Benedict variations, rolled omelettes, and buttermilk pancakes that feel both comforting and familiar. The open-toast section stands out, not just as a concept, but in how it’s executed. Dishes like avocado toast or a coconut and jaggery caramelised variant reflect both global trends and local inflections.





There’s a clear attempt to cater to evolving preferences. Vegan options aren’t an afterthought here, they are woven into the menu, from smoothie bowls to even a vegan cold coffee. Salads, small plates, wood-fired pizzas, pastas, and risottos round out a menu that feels designed for repeat visits rather than one-time indulgence. It’s the kind of place where you could come in for a quick coffee and end up staying through a meal.

What makes Ingri particularly relevant right now is how it taps into a larger shift in dining culture. Conversations around nutrition, sourcing, and mindful eating are no longer niche, they are mainstream. The café has already hosted discussions around this very idea, bringing chefs and diners together to talk about ingredient-led cooking and conscious consumption. It’s a direction that feels less like a trend and more like an inevitability.

There’s also a certain ease to the experience. It’s pet-friendly, which instantly softens the space, making it feel more like a neighbourhood hangout than a formal café. People drop in for meetings, casual catch-ups, or just to spend a few unhurried hours. Ingri doesn’t try too hard to be anything, it simply functions as an everyday place done well.

Ingri’s strength lies in its clarity. It knows what it wants to be: a thoughtful, ingredient-first café that fits into the rhythm of daily life. And in doing so, it manages to stand out without ever feeling like it’s trying to.