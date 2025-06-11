Indulge in a Lavish Father’s Day Sunday Brunch At Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

This Father’s Day, Novotel Vishakapatnam Varun Beach invites guests to honour fatherhood with a celebration that’s as meaningful as it's indulgent. On Sunday, 15th June, 2025, the hotel’s award-winning all-day dining, Square, will play host to an indulgent Father’s Day Brunch, where love, laughter and cherished memories come alive.

This lavish gourmet buffet will showcase an exquisite selection of dishes crafted to please every palate. From delectable appetisers to indulgent desserts, the spread is designed to make every dad's day truly special. Whether guests of the hotel or families seeking a memorable celebration, this event welcomes everyone to savour a remarkable culinary experience.

Set the tone for the day with live music, creating the perfect brunch ambience. Families can immerse themselves in a host of interactive games and friendly races, offering dads and kids a chance to bond over laughter and fun. To make the day even more unforgettable, a professional photographer will be on-site to capture candid moments, ensuring that the cherished memories last a lifetime.

Make it a Sunday to remember, because dads deserve nothing but the best! Where: Square, Novotel Vishakapatnam Varun Beach

When: 15th June, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Price: ₹2500 + Taxes per person (25% off for fathers on table)

Reservations:7799884036





