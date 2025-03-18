India's Garlic Naan Named Best Bread in the World; Kulcha, Parotta Rank High

Garlic Naan, a beloved Indian flatbread, has been ranked as the best bread in the world, according to a recent global poll by the website Big 7 Travel. The poll, which surveyed thousands of people worldwide, named the aromatic, soft bread topped with garlic and butter as the top choice, surpassing a wide variety of international bread types.

The ranking highlights the growing global appreciation for Indian cuisine, with garlic naan’s distinctive flavor and texture winning hearts across borders. Often served with curries, dals, and tandoori dishes, garlic naan’s irresistible combination of softness and rich, garlicky taste has made it a staple in Indian restaurants around the world.

Along with garlic naan, two other iconic Indian breads also made it to the list. Kulcha, a traditional North Indian bread, secured a spot, thanks to its pillowy texture and versatility in both savory and sweet forms. Served often with dishes like chole (chickpea curry), kulcha is considered a quintessential part of Punjabi cuisine. Parotta, a layered South Indian flatbread, also earned recognition on the global list. Known for its flaky and crispy texture, parotta is a favorite in South India, often served with a variety of curries, meats, and vegetable dishes. Its unique preparation method, which involves skillfully folding and rolling the dough, contributes to its beloved texture. The inclusion of these breads reflects the increasing global influence of Indian culinary traditions. As more people discover and appreciate Indian flavors, these breads continue to rise in popularity, with garlic naan leading the way as the world’s best-loved bread.



