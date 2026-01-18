Indian Whisky Meets Fine Dining: The Amrut-Sheraton Collab Wins Applause

Bengaluru: The globally renowned Indian whiskey brand Amrut Distilleries launched its latest single malt whisky crafted exclusively for Zarf, Bengaluru’s Sheraton Grand’s signature Indian fine-dining restaurant, at a high-profile event attended by the socialites in the city. The launch, held in Sheraton Convention Center in Bengaluru, marked Amrut’s landmark 50th single malt release.

Conceived as the first single malt whisky created exclusively for a restaurant, the drink is matured for over six years in a carefully selected refill virgin American oak cask.

“I am especially pleased that for our first private label in India, we have partnered with an esteemed institution like Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield, for their bespoke restaurant, Zarf,” said Rakshit Jagdale, Managing Director of Amrut Distilleries, reflecting on how the collaboration is a meaningful milestone for the brand’s enduring legacy.

The audience were treated to Amrut’s master distiller Ashok Chokalingam’s unique masterclass on how to enjoy the whiskey, and what makes the new launch stand apart. The attendees were first asked to savour the golden honey coloured whiskey’s distinct aroma - a malty roasted coffee and vanilla cream note punctuated by fruit orchard and choco chip muffins along with a dose of caramel.

Afterwards, the audience were advised to warm up the whiskey glass with their hands, and to taste it sip by sip. Distilled from Indian six-row barley, the drink offered a fruity marmalade with a malty-vanilla cream combination. There was also a teasing of subtlest cracked black pepper notes with a mild citrus tone.

The exclusive single malt was paired with the specially curated menu at Zarf. “This collaboration with Amrut, a respected Indian family run brand reflects our strategic focus on innovation through one-of-a-kind partnerships where cuisine, craft, and culture come together to create experiences that are truly distinctive and destination-defining,” said Sanjay Gupta, Multi Property General Manager of Sheraton Grand.

The launch evening also featured dance performances and a fashion walk curated by Prasad Bidapa with Hemant Trevedi’s designs, which were inspired by the colours and flow of the whiskey.



