Chef Gary Mehigan Raves About Hyderabadi Mutton Marag and Pachi Pulusu

Chef Gary Mehigan won the hearts of the audience with his cool demeanor on Masterchef Australia. Deccan Chronicle caught up with the culinary innovator whose globe-trotting adventures fuel a passion for diverse flavors and cultural exploration. With a commitment to sustainability and mindful eating, Chef Gary not only masters the kitchen but also advocates for ethical sourcing and conscious consumption. Join us as we dive into Chef Gary's culinary journey, where travel, gastronomy, and culture intersect.

Your Instagram profile mentions you're a food-obsessed traveller. How has your culinary journey influenced your cooking?

Travel has had a profound impact on my approach to cooking. As a chef and entrepreneur, there's always a risk of becoming isolated within the confines of your own kitchen or business. Travelling allows me to break free from that bubble, offering moments of inspiration and creative thought that I simply can't force within the four walls of my restaurant. Whether it's strolling along a beach with my dog or exploring vibrant locales like Singapore, Vietnam, or India, I often stumble upon unexpected culinary treasures that ignite my imagination. Each journey reaffirms my endless fascination with food and cooking.

Sustainability and mindful eating are hot topics right now. How do you integrate these values into your culinary practice?

While there's growing awareness around sustainability and mindful eating, I believe there's still a gap between rhetoric and action. As food lovers and industry professionals, it's our responsibility to consistently champion these values. When we cook, we are not just preparing a meal; we are engaging with the origins of our ingredients, considering factors like sustainability, animal welfare, and ethical sourcing. It's a conscious connection that's often absent when we simply order food without considering its origins. We must strive to move beyond lip service and actively prioritize sustainable practices in our culinary endeavors.

You are a frequent traveller, particularly to India. What draws you to this country?

India captivates me with its vibrant colors, rich culture, and infectious enthusiasm. There's a shared sense of humor and a healthy disregard for authority that resonates with me. Beyond its people, India's natural beauty and diverse culinary landscape never fail to intrigue me. From the majestic Himalayas to the bustling streets of Mumbai, each region offers a unique culinary tapestry that I find endlessly captivating. Over the years, I have delved into Indian history and literature, deepening my understanding and appreciation of this remarkable country.