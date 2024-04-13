Chef Gary Mehigan Raves About Hyderabadi Mutton Marag and Pachi Pulusu
Chef Gary Mehigan won the hearts of the audience with his cool demeanor on Masterchef Australia. Deccan Chronicle caught up with the culinary innovator whose globe-trotting adventures fuel a passion for diverse flavors and cultural exploration. With a commitment to sustainability and mindful eating, Chef Gary not only masters the kitchen but also advocates for ethical sourcing and conscious consumption. Join us as we dive into Chef Gary's culinary journey, where travel, gastronomy, and culture intersect.
Your Instagram profile mentions you're a food-obsessed traveller. How has your culinary journey influenced your cooking?
Travel has had a profound impact on my approach to cooking. As a chef and entrepreneur, there's always a risk of becoming isolated within the confines of your own kitchen or business. Travelling allows me to break free from that bubble, offering moments of inspiration and creative thought that I simply can't force within the four walls of my restaurant. Whether it's strolling along a beach with my dog or exploring vibrant locales like Singapore, Vietnam, or India, I often stumble upon unexpected culinary treasures that ignite my imagination. Each journey reaffirms my endless fascination with food and cooking.
Sustainability and mindful eating are hot topics right now. How do you integrate these values into your culinary practice?
While there's growing awareness around sustainability and mindful eating, I believe there's still a gap between rhetoric and action. As food lovers and industry professionals, it's our responsibility to consistently champion these values. When we cook, we are not just preparing a meal; we are engaging with the origins of our ingredients, considering factors like sustainability, animal welfare, and ethical sourcing. It's a conscious connection that's often absent when we simply order food without considering its origins. We must strive to move beyond lip service and actively prioritize sustainable practices in our culinary endeavors.
You are a frequent traveller, particularly to India. What draws you to this country?
India captivates me with its vibrant colors, rich culture, and infectious enthusiasm. There's a shared sense of humor and a healthy disregard for authority that resonates with me. Beyond its people, India's natural beauty and diverse culinary landscape never fail to intrigue me. From the majestic Himalayas to the bustling streets of Mumbai, each region offers a unique culinary tapestry that I find endlessly captivating. Over the years, I have delved into Indian history and literature, deepening my understanding and appreciation of this remarkable country.
What's the purpose of your current visit to India?
During this trip, I have been involved in filming the final episode of a series on India's mega festivals for Nat Geo, which took me to Punjab for the vibrant Hola Mohalla festival. I have also partnered with Conosh, an online platform focused on culinary education and events, to conduct workshops and special events across different cities in India. Collaborating with passionate individuals and organizations like Conosh allows me to share my love for cooking and connect with fellow food enthusiasts in India.
What’s your favorite Hyderabadi food?
Hyderabadi cuisine boasts a treasure trove of flavors and textures, with dishes like Haleem, Biryani, and Mandi standing out as personal favorites. During this trip, I have also discovered culinary delights like Mutton Marag and Pachi Pulusu, each leaving a lasting impression with their unique flavors and aromas. Exploring Hyderabadi cuisine is always a culinary adventure, and I'm continually amazed by the depth of flavors and culinary traditions in this region.
How do you believe Indian cuisine has influenced the global culinary scene?
India's culinary influence is unmistakable, with young Indian chefs showcasing the country's diverse culinary heritage on a global stage. Beyond traditional favorites like butter chicken and dal makhani, there's a wealth of regional delicacies and innovative dishes waiting to be discovered. Social media platforms like Instagram have played a pivotal role in sharing these culinary innovations with chefs around the world, inspiring a new wave of experimentation and appreciation for Indian cuisine. From South Indian idlis to Northeastern momos, Indian flavors are making waves in global gastronomy, showcasing the richness and diversity of Indian culinary traditions.
The kitchen can be a high-pressure environment. What advice do you have for aspiring chefs to manage stress?
Navigating the intensity of a kitchen requires both resilience and self-care. It is essential to prioritise your mental and physical well-being by carving out moments of relaxation and reflection amidst the chaos. Whether it's taking a walk, engaging in exercise, or simply disconnecting from digital distractions, finding moments of calm is crucial for maintaining balance in a demanding profession. Also, fostering a supportive environment where colleagues can openly discuss their challenges and seek help is essential for promoting mental health awareness in the culinary industry. By prioritising self-care and cultivating a supportive community, aspiring chefs can navigate the pressures of the kitchen with resilience and grace.