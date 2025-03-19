Hyderabad’s PAWWA Introduces ‘The Quarter Culture’ – Personalized Portions for Every Appetite

Hyderabad: PAWWA, a trailblazing company in the food and beverage sector, is revolutionizing eating with its ground-breaking idea, "The Quarter Culture." The quarter, half, and full portion sizes are customizable thanks to this creative method, which guarantees that every visitor—from light drinkers and casual diners to gourmet foodies—finds their ideal serving. In order to accommodate a wide range of tastes and make each meal a unique and fulfilling experience, PAWWA skillfully combines flexibility with culinary perfection and affordable experience.

The Quarter Culture at PAWWA is designed to cater to diverse preferences, making dining and drinking more flexible and enjoyable. Whether you’re in the mood for just a taste, a balanced portion, or a full-fledged indulgence.

"With three different serving sizes—Quarter, Half, and Full—PAWWA's Quarter Culture reinvents the eating experience to accommodate all types of patrons, from casual eaters and light drinkers to those indulging in a substantial feast. "There is more to the Quarter Culture than portion sizes," stated Mr. Sanjay Kumar Reddy Mula, Founder PAWWA. The goal is to provide a dynamic, inclusive, and customized dining experience that can be tailored to each person's preferences. By providing this degree of flexibility, we make sure that each visitor has a meal that suits their appetite, making dining at PAWWA simple and pleasurable.

Adding more to it, Mr. Sombir, Co- Founder at Kompany Hospitality, stated, "The Quarter Culture's debut at PAWWA is evidence of Hyderabad's foodies' changing dining tastes. We wanted to present an idea that allows people to eat the food they desire while still ensuring that it is of the highest calibre and flavour. In addition to improving the overall dining experience, this project aims to create an environment where patrons may genuinely enjoy each mouthful on their own terms.

The menu creates a cohesive whole by combining traditional and contemporary flavours. From delicious appetizers to sumptuous main courses, every dish has been meticulously prepared to tempt the taste buds., which includes (THEKA CHAKNA) Spinach Namak Para, Maddur Vada Dipsticks, Poha-Crusted Prawns. (SMALL PLATES) Panasakaya Pepper Fry, Toddy Shop Kodi Guddu, Chicken Shangrilla, Bombay lollipop, Ragi Canape, Kaima Unde,(TANDOOR ) Mamsam Chop, Pawwa Murgh Kebab, Pachikaram Royyalu, (TANDOORI KULCHETTES) Hari Bhari Sabji, Butter Chicken, Kothimeer Crab, ( DESSERTS) Irani Chai Cream Rulee, Pawwa Gadbad, Special Halwa Cigarillos, to name a few.

Speaking of this “Chef Kethavath Govind, Executive chef Pawwa "At Pawwa, every dish is a blend of craftsmanship and flavor, ensuring an exceptional dining experience, no matter the portion size. The Quarter Culture allows guests to savor a variety of tastes at their own pace. Great food isn’t just about quantity—it’s about creating memorable culinary moments."

This forward-thinking model aligns with the growing trend of mindful consumption, allowing customers to control their portions while savoring a wide range of offerings. PAWWA’s diverse menu is crafted to complement this concept, ensuring that every bite and sip is a memorable experience. PAWWA ensures that the experience is tailored to individual needs without compromising on quality, flavor, or variety

We are really excited to open to the public on March 21st 2025 Onwards. Join us for an unforgettable culinary journey and explore our innovative dining experience.