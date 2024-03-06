HYBA Unveils Aromas of Firdaus an Arabian-Inspired Saturday Brunch

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre’s HYBA (Hyderabad Brings Arabia) is thrilled to announce its Arabian-inspired Saturday Buffet Brunch Aromas of Firdaus, A window to the culture and cuisines of the lands of Arabia, offering a new culinary experience set to tantalize taste buds and transport diners to the heart of the Middle East. Held every Saturday, this brunch extravaganza offers a delightful exploration of Arabian flavors, featuring an enticing selection of dishes that celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Arabia.

The Saturday Brunch promises an immersive culinary journey filled with vibrant aromas and irresistible flavors. From savory mezze to aromatic tagines, the menu celebrates traditional cuisine. Featuring traditional favorites like Jujeh Kebab and Lamb Tagine alongside decadent desserts like Kunafa, every dish is thoughtfully crafted to deliver a satisfying burst of culinary delight, leaving guests yearning for more.

Guests can also anticipate an array of engaging activities to elevate their brunch experience. The live food counter showcases the culinary skills as they prepare signature dishes right before your eyes. The ambiance is delightful with in-house music and the option of outdoor seating. Additionally, guests can enjoy access to our refreshing pool, perfect for relaxation and fun.

Speaking on the occasion Mr.Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, said ‘We are thrilled to introduce our Arabian-inspired Saturday Buffet Brunch at HYBA. This culinary journey promises to transport our guests to the vibrant streets of the Middle East, where every dish tells a story of tradition and taste. We invite you to join us every Saturday for an unforgettable dining experience’.

Adding to this Chef Shiiv Parvesh said ‘Saturday Brunch at HYBA is not just a meal; it's an experience, We've carefully curated a menu that highlights the best of Arabian flavors, with a touch of Indian spices to add an extra layer of depth and richness. Whether you're a connoisseur of Middle Eastern cuisine or simply looking to explore something new, our Saturday Brunch promises to delight your senses and leave you wanting more.’