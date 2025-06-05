Hyatt Regency Dehradun Appoints Debabrata Banerjee as Director of Food and Beverage

Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort & Spa has appointed Debabrata Banerjee as its new Director of Food and Beverage, marking a major boost to its culinary leadership. Banerjee, who brings over 17 years of global hospitality experience, has worked with some of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands, including Four Seasons Mumbai, The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, The Oberoi Bangalore, Alila Diwa Goa, and Park Hyatt properties in Zanzibar and St. Kitts.





Starting his career in 2008, Banerjee has led food and beverage operations across India, Africa, and the Caribbean. He is noted for launching a 500-meals-a-day inflight catering division at Park Hyatt Zanzibar—an example of his innovation beyond traditional hospitality norms.

At Hyatt Regency Dehradun, Banerjee will oversee all dining outlets, bar operations, in-room dining, and large-scale events. He aims to fuse international standards with Uttarakhand’s local culinary identity while focusing on sustainability and guest-centric experiences.

"The food and beverage sector never stops evolving—that’s what excites me. I look forward to blending global insight with the rich flavours of the region," Banerjee said.