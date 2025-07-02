Hyatt Regency Dehradun Appoints Chef Vikram as Chef de Cuisine

Chef Vikram brings an illustrious culinary background, having honed his skills under world-renowned chefs including Wolfgang, Aurélien Dumeylet, and John Pugh. With a career spanning the world's finest kitchens and luxury cruise liners, he joins the Hyatt Regency Dehradun with a commitment to reimagining the dining experience through the lens of authenticity, artistry, and regional identity.

At the core of his philosophy lies a reverence for ingredients, seasonality, and storytelling. He envisions a menu that blends European finesse—French classics and soulful Italian cuisine—with the raw charm of Uttarakhand’s indigenous produce. Guests can look forward to signature offerings such as Himalayan trout in beurre blanc and nettle pesto pasta crafted from foraged greens, showcasing his intent to create a harmonious interplay between global technique and local terroir.

Under his leadership, the resort is set to launch curated chef’s tables, immersive culinary events, and collaborations with regional producers, creating memorable dining experiences rooted in sustainability and connection. Chef Vikram’s appointment signifies a new era of culinary innovation at Hyatt Regency Dehradun, positioning it as a destination of choice for discerning travellers and gourmands alike.