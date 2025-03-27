Hunger has no gender

Hyderabad: Breaking bread and sharing food with strangers can form lifelong bonds. But nourishment and bonding don't just stop at food, it's about care, community, and the hands that offer it. Yet when it comes to trans folks seeking that same care— a hot meal, a space to stay, an opportunity at a firm— the dignity of belonging, it is a BIG struggle. A 2018 study commissioned by the National Human Rights Commission found that over 96% of India's transgender persons were denied jobs and forced into low-paying, and sometimes unsafe work.





Recipes For Change



Dr. Yoga Nambiar, the first trans woman in India to earn a PhD in mental health, who leads the Lalitha Bhavan Community Kitchen, says “I used to see my community members beg on trains

and streets. Now, I run a kitchen that employs my community. People would discriminate against us, refusing to eat food made by trans folks unless it was free. But we continue to serve with dignity.”

Dr Nambiar’s initiative provides 350 meals daily to beneficiaries, primarily serving the trans community. In addition to meals, she runs a skill development centre called Atma Saman, offering employment opportunities and hope.



Food For Thought



These groups create economic opportunities for their members by pooling resources and skills.

In many cases, they have expanded their efforts to run a community kitchen by serving meals to daily wage workers, school children, and those in need. Swaraj Shetty, co-founder and director at Khaana Chahiye Foundation, stresses the need for public participation. “It’s been a long journey. We have volunteer strength, but we need more manpower. The main challenge is letting the city know that people are suffering from hunger, and we want to bring the city into the problem-solving process. ”Forming clusters of environments like this allows the trans community to feel accepted and respected. In urban centres, pop-up potlucks bring people who carry dishes that contain their family stories. Besides, a tray of crackers and a bowl of payasam, momos and biryani can lead to great conversations. It not only offers a place to share food but also a space to be yourself without any judgment. In a world where isolation is the go-to action for trans folks, gatherings like these provide a connection that goes deeper than the surface of skin and gender. “People have trusted us before, and every time we reach out, we get help,” Shetty continues. “Our vision is zero hunger — no one should sleep hungry in our city. We are giving basic needs, but we are also trying to study the health parameters of the clusters, making our operations more scientific.”

Served With Love



Some organizations like Khaana Chahiye in Mumbai, Sahodari Foundation in Coimbatore, and Mitr Trust in Delhi are providing the financial backing, training, and logistical support necessary to sustain these food initiatives. By empowering these programmes, they not only help in awareness but they cause a shift in societal perceptions. While these kitchens address immediate food insecurity, they also offer long-term opportunities for financial independence. Many transgender individuals and marginalized women find stable employment and build entrepreneurial ventures through these initiatives. It’s a shift from surviving to thriving.

These initiatives serve as reminders that access to food is a fundamental right, not a privilege. While many of us have the luxury of sharing a meal with family, for some trans folks, food often becomes a reminder of exclusion. Rejected from family tables, they must fight for a seat at one, both physically and emotionally, too. “I have had children, regardless of their gender. I do not understand how a parent can just abandon a child because they are queer,” says Rita Fernandes, a homemaker.



Inclusivity Matters



These kitchens often operate on a pay-what-you-can model, ensuring no one leaves hungry. Community-driven and self-sustaining, they address food insecurity while fostering inclusivity. Through partnerships with local NGOs and corporations, some kitchens expand into catering services, allowing them to generate steady income. Others provide vocational training in cooking, hospitality, and entrepreneurship, offering participants the tools they need to succeed independently. Dr. Nambiar also emphasizes the emotional strength behind her work. “My mother has always been my biggest supporter. Her belief in me kept me going. That’s what I try to pass on to my community. Through employment and skill-building, we are giving people not just jobs but also self-respect,” Dr Nambiar says.



A Seat at Every Table



While the sunsets on the community kitchens, the need for policy-level support and increased funding remains a crucial aspect. While advocacy groups continue to push for government recognition of trans-led kitchens and SHG-led initiatives, ensuring they receive the institutional backing necessary to sustain and grow.

The 2019 Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act brought hope with its promises of legal recognition and protection. Yet, without effective implementation, trans communities are often left to rely solely on grassroots efforts. Supporting trans-led kitchens, attending potlucks, or even volunteering time can make a difference. “The government often announces policies for our upliftment,” says Dr. Nambiar. “But we haven’t seen the results. No ration cards, shelters but not enough funding, no groceries. All we have is a transgender identity card with no practical use.”

“We need proper reservations, employment opportunities, and financial support,” she urges. “The government needs to stand by its promises.’’





Local businesses and corporations need to collaborate with trans-led initiatives by offering funding, resources, or employment opportunities. Schools and colleges can host inclusive events– participate in or organize potlucks that celebrate diversity.





A simple way could be to dine in at a trans-led cafe, or restaurant as an act of support. If the government is sluggish in fulfilling its promises, the least we can do is stand with the trans community because, in the end, the food chain of love is not just about feeding stomachs — it’s about feeding hearts.



