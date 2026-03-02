From Sigri to Sustainable: The Food Story of Novotel Kolkata

At Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, food is not merely about variety or volume. It begins with clarity of thought. Vikram Jaiswal, Executive Chef, describes a singular vision that branches into a layered culinary world: three distinct outlets, separate kitchens, a bakery with bulk cooking stations, and a team drawn from across India, all working toward one coherent identity.





Chef Vikram Jaiswal - Novotel Kolkata





There is Square, the all-day dining restaurant. There is the café-style space. And then there is Ministry of Kebabs (MOK), a restaurant that, as F&B Manager Tapendra Ghosh puts it, had to “do justice to the name.” The Ministry of Kebabs is not an extension of a passing trend. It is, as Chef Vikram says, “very authentic. There is no fusion in it.”





Tapendra Ghosh













At the heart of this authenticity is a trolley—not a decorative afterthought, but a working theatre of fire. “We have one trolley, which is made with Tawa, Sigiri and Tandoor,” the chef explains. “You will not find a trolley of 16 kebabs anywhere else.” The concept evolved over time. What began with ten kebabs has now expanded to sixteen, deepening both range and experience. Tapendra says as he explains, “The intention is to make guests feel that they are part of a journey.”



That journey moves across regions. Galouti, Sikampuri and Seekh form part of a line-up that reads like a map of India’s kebab traditions. The spices travel too: Racheado from Goa, Guntur chilli and Byadgi chilli from the South, yet the chef is firm about boundaries. “Those are very authentic. It is not like you are doing an infusion in kebabs.”



The experience unfolds in front of the guest, with the menu clearly demarcating what emerges from the Sigri, what from the Tawa, and what from the Tandoor. “There are three important mediums of cooking. And which is very well defined.” Even the accompaniments are deliberate. Six dips were finalised after six months of trials:tomato chutney, mint chutney, mango chutney, tadka dahi and raita among them, each chosen to complement rather than distract.



Desserts follow the same principle. Jalebi with rabri, Phirni. No reinterpretations, no modern twists. Just authenticity carried through to the last bite. The response has been steady and expanding. What initially attracted a defined kebab-loving audience has widened to include corporate gatherings and walk-in guests. “We have seen a lot of corporate groups coming in,” Tapendra notes. The 64-seat restaurant opens for Sunday lunch and dinner, and for evenings through the week, often accompanied by live music on Fridays and Saturdays. “It is mostly Indian music that we play,” he adds, sometimes bringing in regional bands during festivals.



Even the décor reflects this careful balance. “We kept the decor modern,” the chef says. Instead of leaning heavily into nostalgia, the space embraces a modern Indian look, designed to attract a younger, versatile clientele. The carpet on the bar counter is “just an element,” a subtle nod rather than an overwhelming statement.



If the Ministry of Kebabs expresses fire-led authenticity, Square extends the philosophy through locality. The intent remains constant: identity first. “Our process of doing new things for breakfast is only with the local stuff,” Chef Vikram says. A trolley serves local chai with malai toast in a clay kulhad. There is a pitha counter, petai paratha, “very local in Calcutta.” And anchoring it all is Yadav, the chaiwala. “He is a real chaiwala who was brought in only with the intention that people will get the authentic tea,” says the chef. His sole job is to brew tea exactly the way it is made on Kolkata’s streets.





















Tapendra adds that Novotel as a brand gives them the freedom to localise without compromise. They have also added a touch of sustainability by providing vegan options. And of course there’s enough to choose from for those following Vegan, lactose free or gluten free. Yet beyond dietary trends lies a deeper purpose. “If you want to order pasta here, you will get it,” says the chef.

That commitment to integrity extends to their Bengali thali, available on pre-order. “Bengali food is something for which you cannot use a premix gravy. They all have to be made fresh,” says chef Vikram, adding, freshness, especially with meat and fish, cannot be compromised.



The global street brunch brings together ten to twelve countries in one sweep: Indonesian satay, tacos, nachos, French desserts alongside chaat, jhal muri and other local flavours. Even within this international spread, the core remains regional. “It is mostly focused on the local experience that we want to give,” Tapendra reiterates.



Behind the scenes, another philosophy quietly shapes the kitchen: sustainability. “Food waste is our responsibility,” Tapendra says. The hotel tracks waste through a global dashboard called GAIA. In 2024, they established a baseline. The 2025 target was a 10 percent reduction. “We did almost 17–18 percent reduction,” he says beaming with pride.



Waste is audited daily, from plate returns to vegetable peels. Batch cooking is precise. Portion sizes are defined. “Every day I have to present the data to my GM,” Tapendra notes. There is even a sustainable brunch with zero-waste counters. Mushroom peels are dehydrated into powder for garnish. “We did not throw a single part of the mushrooms,” the chef says.















The team calculates carbon ratings of dishes through the Foodstep app. Menus now display caloric value, allergens and carbon impact. “It is not at all easy,” Tapendra admits. “Everything from raw materials to how much carbon… everything has to be mentioned there.”

At Novotel Kolkata, the philosophy is consistent across every plate and process. Authenticity without rigidity. Modernity without erasing roots. Fire-led cooking alongside carbon awareness. Sixteen kebabs on a trolley, and a clay cup of tea brewed by a real chaiwala. In every detail, the food tells you exactly where you are.

