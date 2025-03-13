Holi 2025: Try out this easy snacks options to delight your guests

Holi is around the corner and what is Holi without some food delicacies. Between the playful splash of colours and unforgettable fun, every unforgettable holi party needs a spread of flavourful treats to keep the energy alive.

House parties are the perfect way to keep the holi mood on while creating unforgettable memories. But let’s face it—planning the menu can be a challenge amidst the whirlwind of vibrant shades.

Fret not! We’ve curated a list of Holi snack ideas that are easy to make, and sure to leave your guests asking for more. Gujiya - Without Gujiya, Holi parties are simply incomplete. Considered to be this festival’s star confection. It is not only delicious, but quite simple to make at home. Basically it is a sweet dumpling filled with a mix of dry fruits, semolina, khoya while the preparation is made with flour or maida.





Thandai - What is Holi without a thandai which is nothing but a chilled beverage made exclusively for Holi. Made with a mix of a nutty flavour of cashews, almonds, cardamom, rose petals, fennel seeds, milk and many more to make it a nutritious drink. It is served chilled. The one thing which makes it more special is Bhaang which is mixed in Thandai , that makes the drink very unique with the intoxicating blend of bhang.





Cracker Pizza Snacks - Bring a slice of joy to your Holi celebration with these mini pizzas, perfect for both kids and adults. Simply spread ketchup and sauce over savoury crackers, top with cheese, herbs, and veggies, and microwave to gooey perfection. These are quick to assemble and pair beautifully with freshly squeezed juices or Thandai drink.





No-maida Soya Chaap - Sustainable snacking never tasted so good! These No-Maida Ready-to-Eat Soya Chaap from Blue Tribe Foods, brings a bold twist to the classic street food favorite. Available in Achari, Tandoori, and Afghani flavors, this high-protein snack is a perfect non-vegetarian substitute for your Holi spread. Ready in just 5 minutes using a microwave, these nutritious, guilt-free delights are ideal for hassle-free party hosting. Enjoy the best of taste and health with this game-changing addition to your festive feast!





Malpua - Another must-have Holi delicacy. This snack is more like a pancake which is a melt-in-your-mouth snack prepared with cardamom, banana, milk, sugar and all purpose flour. All of these ingredients are combined and deep-fried. You may also dip it in a sugar syrup to make the pancakes more juicy.





