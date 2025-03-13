Holi Hai! Indulge in These Delicious Recipes to Celebrate the Festival of Colours

Holi is all about colours, laughter, and of course, delicious food! What better way to celebrate than by whipping up festive treats that bring the true taste of India to your table? From crispy gujiyas to refreshing thandai, we’ve rounded up three must-try dishes from ‘The Tastes of India Podcast’ on Audible, that will make your Holi spread unforgettable. So, get your ingredients ready and let these recipes add a burst of flavour to the festivities!

Whether you're cooking for family or hosting a festive gathering, these dishes are sure to add a delicious touch to the celebrations. For more inspiration beyond these recommendations, tune into Audible, where you can find plenty of food-focused podcasts with recipe ideas! Mawa Gujiya





Ingredients:

Full Cream Milk: 2 litres (yields approximately 400g khowa) All-Purpose Flour (Maida): 3 cups Oil: 1/2 cup Water: as required Maida: 2 tbsp Water: 3 tbsp Homemade Khowa: 400g Semolina (Suji), Roasted: 1/2 cup Coconut, Grated: 1/2 cup Sugar: 1 cup Cardamom Powder (Elachi): 4 pods Ghee/Oil: as required Method: Pour the milk into a large, thick-bottomed pan and place it on medium heat. Allow the milk to boil, then reduce the flame to low and simmer. Stir at regular intervals to prevent burning and scrape milk solids from the sides back into the milk.

As the milk thickens, it will resemble rabri. Continue simmering and stirring until the milk reduces completely and bubbles stop appearing.

Transfer the khowa to a bowl and let it cool.

In a bowl, mix maida and oil. Rub the oil into the flour using your fingers until the mixture appears crumbly.

Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix maida and water to form a smooth paste. Set aside.

In a bowl, mix khowa, roasted semolina, grated coconut, sugar, and cardamom powder. Stir well and set aside. Knead the rested dough for a minute and divide it into equal portions. Roll out each portion into a 4-5 inch disc. Place a spoonful of the filling on one side, leaving space at the edges. Apply the sealant to the edges. Fold the disc in half to form a crescent shape and press the edges to seal. Twist the sealed edge to form a decorative pleat. Repeat for the remaining dough and filling. Heat ghee/oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Once moderately hot, gently slide in the gujiya and fry until golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper. It’s ready to serve! Malpua





Ingredients:

Maida (All-purpose flour): 1 cup Full Cream Milk: 1½ cups Cashew Nuts: 1 tbsp, broken Raisins: 1 tbsp Dry Coconut: 1 tbsp, chopped Cardamom: 4 pods, crushed Fennel Seeds: ½ tsp (optional) Water: 3 cups Sugar: 2 cups Green Cardamom Powder: 1 tsp Oil: As required Method: To prepare the batter, in a mixing bowl, take maida and add milk gradually, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Add crushed cardamom, followed by cashew nuts, raisins, and chopped dry coconut. Mix well. Stir in fennel seeds (if using) and let the batter rest for about 15–20 minutes.

For the sugar syrup, combine sugar and water in a large vessel. Add green cardamom powder and mix well. Cook over medium heat until the syrup reaches one-string consistency. Remove from heat and set aside.

Heat oil in a kadai (deep pan) over medium flame. Pour one small ladle of the batter into the hot oil.



Fry until golden brown, flipping to cook both sides evenly. Remove the fried pua from the oil and transfer it directly into the warm sugar syrup. Repeat the process for the remaining batter.





Let the puas soak in the syrup for a few minutes. Serve the syrup-infused ras puas warm! Holi Special Thandai





Ingredients: