A Festive Feast on the go

In true Haldiram’s style, the restaurant features a special festive menu designed to make the celebrations more sweet. For this outlet, Haldiram’s has curated several delicious, savoury combos and pairs that are sure to delight the taste buds. Travellers can indulge in the aromatic, piquant flavours of the South with the South Indian pair, which includes a mix of uttapam and idli accompanied by a warm cup of tea, priced at an economical INR 310. For a more filling meal bursting with South Indian flavours, head for the South Indian treat, a delicious dosa paired with a pair of vadas and a steaming cup of coffee priced at INR 320. For a quick continental bite infused with Indian flavours, grab the classic pair with a sumptuous corn-spinach sandwich and a paneer tikka sandwich. Wash it down with a refreshing Chillerz mix fruit drink, all priced at INR 470. Lastly, the sandwich treat delight offers a fanciful combination of pav bhaji along with a paneer tikka sandwich and a Chillerz mix fruit drink, priced at INR 490. Head over to the outlet to feast on these lavish, delectable offerings from Haldiram’s.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Neeraj Agrawal, Director of Haldiram’s Foods International Pvt Ltd, stated, “We are excited to bring Haldiram’s signature flavours to the heart of Nagpur’s railway station. Our aim is to make it easier for travellers to enjoy quality meals and traditional sweets, all while on the move. The outlet will be serving our palatable range of Indian sweets and snacks, each a delightful mix of authentic Indian flavours. This opening reflects our commitment to blending tradition with modernity, with a focus on customer satisfaction—especially during festive times when families come together to celebrate. Our Nagpur Railway Station outlet is a perfect example of how we cater to the evolving needs of our customers, ensuring that even on a busy travel day, they can enjoy a meal that feels like home.”