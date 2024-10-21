A Festive Feast on the go
Hyderabad: Haldiram’s Nagpur, one of the premier and most trusted brands in the Indian culinary landscape, launched a new restaurant and sweets outlet in Nagpur Plaza on October 19, 2024. Conveniently located at the bustling Nagpur Railway Station, Platform 1, the restaurant allows travellers to indulge their taste buds and celebrate the festive spirit while on the move. Whether a traveller is dashing to catch a train or someone waiting for their loved ones, Haldiram’s at Nagpur Railway Station offers a clean, inviting ambience where everyone can savour authentic sweets and cuisines. The ground floor features standing tables for passengers on the go or with brief breaks before their train departs, while the first floor offers seating areas where passengers can relax and enjoy their meals. The outlet operates 24/7 and has a retail section, a restaurant, a softy corner along with two takeaway counters. Haldiram’s, a name synonymous with the taste of traditions, is perfectly timed for the upcoming festive celebrations; this vibrant new spot is a game-changer for travellers looking to grab delicious sweets and meals with their families!
In true Haldiram’s style, the restaurant features a special festive menu designed to make the celebrations more sweet. For this outlet, Haldiram’s has curated several delicious, savoury combos and pairs that are sure to delight the taste buds. Travellers can indulge in the aromatic, piquant flavours of the South with the South Indian pair, which includes a mix of uttapam and idli accompanied by a warm cup of tea, priced at an economical INR 310. For a more filling meal bursting with South Indian flavours, head for the South Indian treat, a delicious dosa paired with a pair of vadas and a steaming cup of coffee priced at INR 320. For a quick continental bite infused with Indian flavours, grab the classic pair with a sumptuous corn-spinach sandwich and a paneer tikka sandwich. Wash it down with a refreshing Chillerz mix fruit drink, all priced at INR 470. Lastly, the sandwich treat delight offers a fanciful combination of pav bhaji along with a paneer tikka sandwich and a Chillerz mix fruit drink, priced at INR 490. Head over to the outlet to feast on these lavish, delectable offerings from Haldiram’s.
Speaking about the launch, Mr. Neeraj Agrawal, Director of Haldiram’s Foods International Pvt Ltd, stated, “We are excited to bring Haldiram’s signature flavours to the heart of Nagpur’s railway station. Our aim is to make it easier for travellers to enjoy quality meals and traditional sweets, all while on the move. The outlet will be serving our palatable range of Indian sweets and snacks, each a delightful mix of authentic Indian flavours. This opening reflects our commitment to blending tradition with modernity, with a focus on customer satisfaction—especially during festive times when families come together to celebrate. Our Nagpur Railway Station outlet is a perfect example of how we cater to the evolving needs of our customers, ensuring that even on a busy travel day, they can enjoy a meal that feels like home.”
Passengers can also order through the IRCTC e-catering service and the Railofy app. Renowned for its dedication to quality and taste, Haldiram’s has been a beloved household name for decades, providing an impressive variety of snacks and delicious dishes. The brand is committed to blending tradition with innovation to cater to evolving consumer tastes. Whether a traveller is a local or just passing through, they can stop by Haldiram’s at Nagpur Railway Station for a delightful culinary experience that would be unforgettable. Haldiram’s eagerly anticipates welcoming travellers and delighting them with delectable offerings. Additionally, travellers can celebrate the festive season with delicious food and sweet moments, ensuring excellent service and a memorable dining experience.