Enjoy The Best Dilli ki Chaat at Gur Chini Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Golgappe, Puchka, panipuri—this humble chaat shop is a must have for most Indians. But have you noticed the way sweetmeat shops are giving it a different spin? While staying true to the basic chaat recipe, the new-age mithai makers in the city are going all out to turn them from a mere evening snack to a wholesome healthy food substitute. And this is not just the case with pani puri alone, there's a new twist to every chaat to make it more interesting.



While there are already a few premium sweet outlets in town, the latest to join the bandwagon is Gur Chini which already has outlets in Delhi. Located near Filmnagar, Gur Chini has a contemporary decor with black and white pictures of historic landmarks on the walls perfectly complementing the checkered tiled flooring.





This all-day dining eatery has an extensive menu with an interesting array of eatables—palak chaat, Dilli style chole bhature to Almora ke laal aloo ki tikki and Matar Kulcha, there's something to appease every kind of taste bud.

The most interesting and the 'dil maange more' item on the menu should be the pani puri platter, which comes with three types of pani—orange, mint and hing concoctions. Then there are puris made of moong dal, atta and sooji to choose from. And of course you could stuff the puri with aloo-chana dal or white peas (ragda).





So as far as the innovations in food goes, Gur Chini is no doubt a progressive sweet shop. Today, sweets are no more limited to the traditional laddoos, the mushrooming of the premium sweet brands segment in the city offer a range of sweets and savouries. While keeping the traditional sweets intact on their menu, they have also diversified into vegan, sugar-free sweets to cater to the changing needs of the health-conscious consumers.

Gur Chini, it is apparent, aims to give patrons in Hyderabad a taste of Delhi chaats and succeed in replicating the taste. They get the very basic formula right by bringing in chefs from Delhi. Gur Chini is set to shake things up in the chaat scene with its innovative spin.



We all know what chaat means to every Indian. Irrespective of the season, we all crave chaats. Now, with Gur Chini at the helm of giving it a modern shift, Chaat lovers in the city have much to look forward to.