From Bavaria with Love: Oktoberfest at The Park Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Oktoberfest: Germany’s iconic celebration of beer, food and merriment arrives in Hyderabad, courtesy of The Park Hyderabad. Besides the beer fest, guests get to enjoy the German cuisine and culture. Chef Sebastian, a 20-year veteran from Berlin, orchestrates this festive culinary experience at The Sicca Bar and Aqua at The Park Hyderabad.

“Oktoberfest is casual, traditional and vibrant,” Chef Sebastian explains, adding, “Germans dress up, enjoy beer, music and rides – a carnival fair with food, drinks and amusement.” This festive spirit is replicated at The Park Hyderabad.

Chef Sebastian’s menu showcases traditional German delicacies—filled mushrooms, German-style deviled eggs, homemade sauerkraut (fermented cabbage), chicken soup, mixed salad with pomegranate vinaigrette, potato casserole, grilled sausages, German meatloaf, beef goulash and Bavarian cream with berries.

“Sauerkraut is German kimchi, preserved with salt,” Chef Sebastian reveals, adding a touch of history, “Sailors relied on it for vitamin C during ocean explorations.” This historical dish now delights Hyderabad’s palate.

Talking about how global culinary evolution is being driven by chef collaborations and pop-ups, Chef Sebastian notes, “Fusion cuisine combines international flavours. Berlin’s multicultural mix inspires innovative dishes. Indian restaurants in Berlin adapt spices to local tastes. Chefs must innovate, combining familiar ingredients in exciting ways,” he says.

At The Park Hyderabad, Chef Sebastian sourced local ingredients, except his homemade sauerkraut. “The host requested authentic flavours, so I avoided spice adjustments,” he says. The result is a taste of genuine German flavours for Hyderabadis.

“Oktoberfest transcends borders,” he says. “It’s about sharing joy, culture and traditions. Food bridges gaps, connecting people.”

Experience “From Bavaria with Love” at The Sicca Bar and Aqua until October 27. Savor traditional German flavours, crafted with love by Chef Sebastian.



