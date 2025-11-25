From Hong Kong to Hyderabad: Hakka Heirlooms with Chef Katherine Lim at Zega

Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel invites guests to embark on a rare culinary journey through the heritage kitchens of the Hakka community with Progressive Hakka Chinese Cuisine. The three-day dining showcase at Zega, from November 28–30, brings an immersive exploration of authentic, home-style Hakka dishes—far removed from the Indo-Chinese adaptations most diners know.













Born in Amritsar and raised in Kolkata’s Tangra—the heartland of Indian-Chinese culture—Chef Katherine Lim is a third-generation Hakka chef who bridges culinary legacies across continents. At Zega, she reimagines the dishes of her childhood through a modern lens, drawing influences from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and global Hakka diaspora communities.













Anchored in the playful yet poignant theme “I Am Not a Noodle,” the menu challenges stereotypes that confine Hakka cuisine to chilli chicken and hakka noodles. Instead, it celebrates artisanal sauces, preserved greens, salt-roasted meats, and meticulous wok techniques that define the cuisine’s true soul.



Benjamin Lalhmangaiha, Executive Sous Chef at Zega, adds, “Zega has always been about discovery—of flavours, of traditions, of people. Collaborating with Chef Katherine allows our guests to experience the integrity of Hakka cooking in its pure form, presented with contemporary flair.”



The menu showcases Chef Katherine's signature repertoire: Hakka Yam Abacus Beads—hand-shaped yam and tapioca "beads" stir-fried with garlic chives and mushrooms; Crackling Roast Pork Belly with its classic shatter-crisp skin and tender layers; Salt Roast Chicken marinated with rice wine and sand ginger powder; Twice-Cooked Tofu with Leeks and Ma'la French Beans, a vegetarian offering with bold fermented black bean and Sichuan pepper accents; and small plates including Typhoon Shelter Corn Ribs and Xinjiang-inspired Mushroom Skewers layered with garlic, sesame, and cumin. Liang Cha, a cooling herbal tea with hawthorn and monk fruit, opens the experience, while Fried Milk Custard offers a nostalgic, elegant finish.









Chef Katherine's artistry extends beyond the plate—she handcrafts her own lap cheong (winter sausages), small-batch rice wines, and aromatic condiments like chili oil and scallion sauces, ensuring each dish carries an unmistakable sense of place and personality.​

From Hong Kong’s bustling kitchens to Hyderabad's cosmopolitan table, discover the true soul of Hakka cuisine.





