Food of the Gods: Chef Gopi Ram’s Navratri Sattvik Thali at Taj Krishna

At Encounters, Taj Krishna, the festive season has taken a soulful turn. This Navratri, the hotel unveils its Sattvik Thal—a feast that is less about indulgence and more about balance, purity, and the joy of togetherness. At the heart of it is Chef Gopi Ram, whose personal memories have shaped every dish on the menu.



“For me, Navratri has always been special,” he says with a smile. “Growing up in Himachal, fasting for nine or ten days was a ritual in our family. The food we ate during those days—simple, pure, nourishing—always stayed with me. When I got the chance to curate this thali, I wanted it to reflect that same feeling.”







The menu, therefore, is a tapestry of traditions and regional influences. It begins with Aloo Sabudana ki Tikki, crisp and light, served with coconut chutney, followed by Shakarkandi ki Chaat, where sweet potatoes are seasoned only with jeera powder and sendha namak. “In fact,” Chef Gopi explains, “throughout the thali, we only use rock salt and freshly ground spices. Nothing from a packet. Sattvik food has to feel close to home, close to nature.”

From Sabudana Khichdi to Lauki ki Subzi, Chowka Patta Gobi and Aloo Puneri, the mains stay humble yet comforting. Even a rare treat like Singhara ki Sabzi makes an appearance—delicately cooked with cashews and water chestnuts. Accompanying them are hand-patted Kuttu ki Puri and Singhara ki Puri, made without any flour binding, staying true to purity.





Desserts are no afterthought. A creamy Sabudana Kheer and decadent Badam Halwa sweeten the experience, while seasonal fruits, sago papad, and cooling kheera raita bring the meal full circle. “The idea was not just to cook, but to celebrate fasting food. To show that it can be wholesome, nourishing, and festive at the same time,” says the chef.

Last year, when Taj Krishna introduced the Sattvik Thali, it resonated strongly. “The thali was a hit,” Chef Gopi recalls proudly. “We had several visitors on the very first day. People want food that connects them to tradition, especially during Navratri.”



Served for both lunch and dinner until October 1, the Sattvik Thali is more than just a meal. It is a reminder that festive dining can be rooted in simplicity, yet leave you feeling abundant. As Chef Gopi puts it: “This is food for the soul. It elevates your energy, keeps your mind calm, and fills your heart with joy.”