Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, celebrated for redefining luxury experiences, has introduced Crème Atelier, its signature collection of handcrafted cakes, unveiled in style with a fashion show at AER, the hotel’s iconic rooftop destination.





Crème Atelier combines precision and imagination to deliver cakes that are timeless in flavour and exquisite in presentation. Offerings include Dark Chocolate Ganache, Hazelnut Praline, Banana Caramel Toffee, Seasonal Fruit & Cream, Berry Charlotte, Biscoff Cheesecake, reimagined Black Forest, and Pistachio Berry Cake, each crafted for elegance and indulgence.





“Our endeavour has always been to create moments of joy beyond the expected. With Crème Atelier, we bring the creativity of an atelier to pâtisserie, giving our guests exquisite cakes as memorable as the celebrations they honour,” said Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai.

Using the finest ingredients, including Belgian chocolate and seasonal produce, and offering customisation options, Crème Atelier is poised to become Mumbai’s premier destination for celebratory indulgence.



